The candidates, who contested in the recently held general elections in Andhra Pradesh, are on the edge, literally, as the gap between the polls and the counting date is too long, and no wave is visible in favour of any particular party with regard to the outcome. Unlike in the past elections, voters are tight-lipped post-polls and even psephologists are groping in the dark for a hint. As the contest is so keen that none is sure of the outcome, tension builds up in candidates who are finding ways to ease it. Some candidates went on trips to spend time with their families. Chiefs of rival parties are no exception to it.

While Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has left for London along with his family, his bete noire and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, and his wife Bhuvaneswari are in America. Before leaving abroad, both leaders sought divine blessings. While Jaganmohan Reddy took part in a ‘yagam’ at Thadepalli, Chandrababu Naidu visited temples in Tirupati and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with speculation over the poll outcome. Though there is a ban on exit polls till 1 June 2024, when the final phase of general elections will be coming to an end, several channels come out with fake exit polls in the name of analysis and are conducting debates with leaders who support particular parties. While one channel predicts 130-150 seats for the ruling party, the other sees a wave for the TDP -BJP-JSP alliance, forecasting over 150 seats for it.

Interestingly, both the ruling YSRCP and the TDP have fixed a ‘muhurtam’ (9 June) for swearing-in by their leaders, Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu respectively, claiming a clean sweep in the elections. Amid the uncertain post-poll scenario, betting gangs are busy in the State, placing a huge amount on the outcome. Based on the feedback they receive, the gangs indulge in betting. Of all the constituencies, Pithapuram, where actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is seeking election, has become the hot seat, and the betting amount on it is said to have crossed all limits.

While the counting date is still two weeks away, the candidates who threw their hats in the ring, wait with bated breath for the outcome of the Andhra Pradesh polls, keeping their fingers crossed.

Read also- Gangavaram port to resume coal, limestone supply to VSP as workers call off strike

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.