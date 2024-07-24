In a recent Andhra Pradesh (AP) Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the pressing issue of pollution in Visakhapatnam, underscoring the government’s efforts and future plans to combat environmental degradation in the city.

The Deputy CM highlighted the Green Visakha program, under which 4 million plants were planted across approximately 7,000 acres between 2012 and 2021. This initiative involved numerous industries, including HPCL, Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, NTPC, and Gangavaram Port, contributing to the city’s greening efforts.

Despite these efforts, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the challenges faced by residents in reaching Pollution Control Board (PCB) offices to report grievances. “We recognize that accessing PCB offices has been difficult for many. Addressing this issue is a priority, and we are committed to making it easier for those affected by pollution to voice their concerns,” he stated. He added that steps have already been initiated to improve accessibility.

In addition to air pollution, the Deputy CM emphasized that water and soil pollution are also being addressed. The Speaker of the AP Assembly remarked that Visakhapatnam is a favored city of Deputy CM Kalyan, urging him to personally visit and address the pollution issues in the area.

Pawan Kalyan responded affirmatively, pledging to monitor and support the initiative closely. “I am dedicated to saving North Andhra cities, especially Visakhapatnam, from pollution. We will continue our efforts to ensure the city remains safe for its residents,” he assured.

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) plays a crucial role in supervising industries to ensure compliance with environmental norms. The Deputy CM mentioned that industries reducing air pollution would receive upgraded mechanisms to further enhance their efforts. Additionally, real-time pollution monitoring systems and on-site verifications will be employed to ensure adherence to environmental standards.

