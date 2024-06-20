Konidela Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician and president of the Jana Sena Party, assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 19 June 2024, Wednesday. He will oversee the portfolios of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology.

Arriving to the Jana Sena Party headquarters, the party chief was given a traditional welcome by priests and pundits. He took office at his camp in Vijayawada amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. At around 10:30 am, after conducting special prayers for Lord Venkateshwara, he officially took his seat.

Following his assumption of office, Pawan Kalyan signed two important files. The first file involved linking the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGS) to horticulture works, while the second concerned the construction of gram panchayat buildings in tribal areas of the State.

Present at the ceremony were the Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Shashibhushan Kumar, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kanna Babu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Chiranjeevi Chowdary, and other senior officials.

Several leaders from the Jana Sena Party, including Pawan Kalyan’s brother K Naga Babu and state civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar, extended their congratulations on his new role.

Elected from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Pawan Kalyan had been named the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and assigned portfolios, along with other ministers of the State Cabinet on 14 June.

