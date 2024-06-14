On June 12, 2024, N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was inaugurated as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. Joining him, 24 ministers from the NDA in AP took their oaths into the Cabinet, and their portfolios have subsequently announced today, on 14 June.

Among these ministers, 17 are newcomers, 3 are women, 8 belong to backward class (BC) communities, 1 is Muslim, 2 are from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1 is from a Scheduled Tribe. The specific portfolios have been allocated to the MLAs, and the ministry split is as follows:

Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister): GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises, and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers

Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister): Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology

Nara Lokesh: Human Resources Development, IT Electronics & Communication; RTG

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu: Agriculture; Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development & Fisheries

Kollu Ravindra: Mines and Geology; Excise

Nadendla Manohar: Food and Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs

Ponguru Narayana: Municipal Administration and Urban Development

Anitha Vangalapudi: Home Affairs and Disaster Management

Satya Kumar Yadav: Health; Family Welfare and Medical Education

Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu: Water Resources Development

Nasyam Mohammed Farook: Law & Justice; Minority Welfare

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy: Endowments

Payyavula Keshav: Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative

Anagani Satya Prasad: Revenue, Registration & Stamps

Kolusu Parthasarathy: Housing, I&PR

Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy: Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer

Gottipati Ravi Kumar: Energy

Kandula Durgesh: Tourism, Culture & Cinematography

Gummadi Sandhya Rani: Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare

BC Janardhan Reddy: Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments

TG Bharath: Industries & Commerce; Food processing

S Savitha: BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles

Vasamsetti Subhash: Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services

Kondapalli Srinivas: MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy: Transport; Youth & Sports

Aside from the allocation of these portfolios to the ministers in the Cabinet, it is also likely that Palla Srinivasa Rao, the MLA-elect from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Viskahapatnam, will be the new AP Telugu Desam Party president, replacing K Atchannaidu.

If you want to know more about the new ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet under Naidu 4.0, here’s a full breakdown.

