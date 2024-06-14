On June 12, 2024, N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was inaugurated as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. Joining him, 24 ministers from the NDA in AP took their oaths into the Cabinet, and their portfolios have subsequently announced today, on 14 June.
Among these ministers, 17 are newcomers, 3 are women, 8 belong to backward class (BC) communities, 1 is Muslim, 2 are from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1 is from a Scheduled Tribe. The specific portfolios have been allocated to the MLAs, and the ministry split is as follows:
Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister): GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises, and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers
Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister): Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology
Nara Lokesh: Human Resources Development, IT Electronics & Communication; RTG
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu: Agriculture; Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development & Fisheries
Kollu Ravindra: Mines and Geology; Excise
Nadendla Manohar: Food and Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs
Ponguru Narayana: Municipal Administration and Urban Development
Anitha Vangalapudi: Home Affairs and Disaster Management
Satya Kumar Yadav: Health; Family Welfare and Medical Education
Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu: Water Resources Development
Nasyam Mohammed Farook: Law & Justice; Minority Welfare
Anam Ramnarayana Reddy: Endowments
Payyavula Keshav: Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative
Anagani Satya Prasad: Revenue, Registration & Stamps
Kolusu Parthasarathy: Housing, I&PR
Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy: Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
Gottipati Ravi Kumar: Energy
Kandula Durgesh: Tourism, Culture & Cinematography
Gummadi Sandhya Rani: Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare
BC Janardhan Reddy: Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments
TG Bharath: Industries & Commerce; Food processing
S Savitha: BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
Vasamsetti Subhash: Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
Kondapalli Srinivas: MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations
Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy: Transport; Youth & Sports
Aside from the allocation of these portfolios to the ministers in the Cabinet, it is also likely that Palla Srinivasa Rao, the MLA-elect from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Viskahapatnam, will be the new AP Telugu Desam Party president, replacing K Atchannaidu.
If you want to know more about the new ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet under Naidu 4.0, here’s a full breakdown.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.
Discussion about this post