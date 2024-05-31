In a bid to streamline the disbursement of social security pensions and ensure that beneficiaries do not face undue hardship, the Government has announced that all necessary arrangements have been made for the timely delivery of pensions in the Visakhapatnam district. This initiative is in line with the guidelines issued under the Election Code of Conduct. The pension disbursement program is scheduled to run from 1 June to 5 June 2024. Beneficiaries, including disabled individuals, terminally ill patients, bedridden persons, wheelchair-bound individuals, elderly widows of war heroes, those who did not receive their pensions through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in May 2024, and those who have turned 80 years old by 1 June 2024, will receive their pensions directly at their homes.

The District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, emphasized that beneficiaries need not visit the village or ward secretariats to collect their pensions. To facilitate this process and considering the summer heat, the pensions will be either credited directly to the bank accounts through the DBT method or delivered in cash at the beneficiaries’ homes by government representatives. Beneficiaries will be notified via a mobile message linked to their Aadhaar once the pension amount is deposited.

Pensions will be distributed as follows:

Total pensioners : 1,64,452

: 1,64,452 Total pension amount : Rs. 49,62,38,500

: Rs. 49,62,38,500 Pension via DBT : 1,17,487 pensioners will receive Rs 35,24,67,000 directly in their bank accounts on June 1

: 1,17,487 pensioners will receive Rs 35,24,67,000 directly in their bank accounts on June 1 Pension delivered to homes: 46,965 pensioners will receive Rs 14,37,71,500

This pension disbursement program 2024 ensures that all pensioners receive their due benefits without having to endure the inconvenience of travel, thus prioritizing their health and comfort.

For further information or assistance, pensioners can contact their respective local authorities.

