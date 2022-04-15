Tollywood has come up with some mind-bending psychological thrillers in the recent past. To keep you engaged this weekend, we have put together a list of best Telugu psychological thrillers that you cannot miss. So if you are a brave heart, brace yourselves for these best Telugu psychological thrillers.

#1 Awe

This is a psychological thriller that requires multiple watches to put together the pieces once the climax is revealed. The protagonists is dealing with mental health issues which forms the base for the story. It has a masterpiece of an ending. The movie is directed by Prashanth Varma, and casts Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, and others in lead roles.

#2 1 Nenokkodine

A Mahesh Babu film where he deals with a psychological issue is one of the underrated films of our time. When the audience gets to know that the lead is not hallucinating and has a past in which his parents were murdered things take an interesting turn. The events that follow serve as an excellent set to the climax twist. The movie is directed by Sukumar and casts, Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

#3 Anukokunda Oka Roju

Charmy stars in this underrated psychological thriller which is about a religious cult. It is a spine chilling story about a missing day in her life. Starring Jagapathi Babu and Shashank, this movie is Chandrashekar Yeleti’s finest work after Aithe. The villain role brilliantly portrayed by Pavan Malhotra, is one of the best psycho roles played so far in Tollywood.

#4 Nenu Meeku Telusa…?

This movie starring Manchu Manoj, Sneha Ullal and Riya Sen, is directed by Ajay Sastry. The protagonist is framed for murder and he loses memory which leaves him defenseless. This additionally forms a great base for a psychological thriller. This is a must-watch movie.

#5 Annasuya

Directed and also played by Ravi babu, this is an out-and-out psychological thriller. This is a gut-wrenching tale about a cat and mouse game between a budding journalist and motivated serial killer. Bhoomika and Abbas also star in this suspense drama.

