Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has created a lot of buzz since its release on 13 April 2022 in India. This spy, action-thriller is the most sought-after movie this weekend along with KGF Chapter 2. For those who liked Beast, and are looking for similar spy-thriller movies, we have recommended a list of movies available on OTT platforms. So put on your thinking hats and see if you crack these mysteries before the spies do.

Here is a list of spy-thriller movies on OTTs, if you liked the movie Beast.

#1 Naam Shabana

A spin-off from the 2015 movie, Baby, revolves around the backstory of intelligence agent Shabana and how she becomes a spy. Taapsee Pannu establishes herself as one of the best actresses through this action thriller directed by Shivam Nair. This prequel to Baby is good as the sequel. Watch both these films for wholesome entertainment.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Raazi

Raazi, directed by Meghana Gulzar stars Alia Bhatt in the role of a Kashmiri woman who agrees to wed a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal, to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that makes us sympathize with both the leads. Alia Bhatt proved all those who questioned her acting skills wrong. So strap in for this emotional rollercoaster of a movie, based on the book ‘Calling Sehmat’.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Kahaani

Vidya Balan delivers tremendous performance in this thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The lead character is a pregnant woman who is in search of her husband in the streets of Kolkata. But all this is a cover, while she tries to reach the murderer of her real husband. This is a very interesting take on spy-thrillers and is a must-watch by everyone.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Spyder

Mahesh Babu and SJ Surya star in this cat and mouse chase of a movie directed by A.R Murugadoss. An intelligence officer tries to save the city from a sadistic psychotic killer. The protagonist spies on the calls of the city dwellers and solve their problems. In the course of events, he stumbles upon the villain and nabs him.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Zee5

#5 Goodachari

The title literally translates to ‘spy’. This is a film similar to the Kingsman series, starring Adivi Sesh directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film also has a brilliant actress, Sobhita Dhulipala, in this action-thriller. The story revolves around a young NSA agent

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Vivegam

Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal, directed by Siva revolves around an Interpol agent who sets out on an undercover special mission to take revenge against the friends who work for a secret agency. This is a must-watch action movie for all spy-thriller movie lovers.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Comment below with your favourite spy-thriller movies on OTT platforms, if you liked Beast!