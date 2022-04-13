Naveen Kumar Gowda, famously known as Yash, who grabbed a pan India fame with KGF Chapter 1 is an otherwise well-known superstar in the Kannada Film Industry. Starting off his acting career in the early 2000s as a Television actor, he received his first breakthrough in the film Moggina Manasu in 2008. The KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash a the most wanted gangster is finally hitting the theatres tomorrow, and we cannot contain our excitement.

Born in the year 1986, the versatile actor does not come from a filmy background. The self-made actor got into the field of acting when he first joined a drama group during his college days. He slowly got to fame with his television series namely Nanda Gokula, Uttarayana, and Silli Lalli. He grabbed his first Filmfare Award for his first movie, for the Best Supporting Actor for his role alongside Radhika Pandit, whom he married in 2016. Yash’s filmography begins here and has not seen a setback. Below is the list of movies Yash starred in.

2007- 2010

The actor’s film debut was Jambada Huduga which was directed by Priya Hassan in 2007. Moggina Manasu and Rocky were released in 2008 and got him many accolades as the star. Four movies Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, and Modalasa released in 2009 and 2010 were all commercial hits, thereby increasing the market demand for the actor.

2011-2014

The movie Rajadhani which was released in 2011, had moderate success, while Kirataka which was the 3000th Kannada movie released was a huge success at the domestic box office. The actor had five releases in 2012 and 2013. The 2014 release of Mr and Mrs Ramachari was a huge box office success that completed 200 days at the theatres and grossed ₹500 million.

2015-2022

The actor had only one release in the year 2015, Masterpiece and one in 2016, Santhu Straight Forward, which was also a super hit at the box office. This was the third movie he acted alongside his wife, Radhika Pandit. After a break of one year, the actor came back with a bold performance in 2008, with KGF Chapter 1 and broke all records in the Kannada Film Industry. Rocky Bhai redefined the gangster genre and Yash is finally back after 4 years with KGF Chapter 2 releasing tomorrow.

The actor recieved a pan India fame with this Prashanth Neel film series and doubled his fan following across the country and the globe. The movie is releasing in multiple languages, and has created a buzz equal to RRR. According to trade analysts, the movie is expected to surpass all its previous records and also beat RRR’s opening collections.

Apart from his acting career, the actor along with his wife founded the Yasho Marga Foundation, to help make society a better place. One of their initial projects included desalination of the lakes and provision of pure drinking water to drought-affected areas of the Koppal district. They made a total contribution of ₹4 crores.

If you are eagerly waiting to watch KGF Chapter 2 and were unlucky in grabbing the tickets for the first day, binge watch Yash’s old movies which are available across various OTT platforms. Let us know which of these movies are your favourite, in the comments below.