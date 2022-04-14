The Vizag Task Force arrested three men carrying the MDMA drug in large quantities in the Chinna Waltair area of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 13 April 2022. 53 grams of MDMA were found on three young men, in crystal form. The drugs were divided into 53 packets of one gram each and stored in an apartment.

The police claim that it was the first time, drugs were being smuggled in the crystal format and in such large quantities. Quickly acting on credible information, the police were able to catch the accused. It was also learned that two of the three accused were from Bengaluru.

According to the police, the drugs were being smuggled from Bengaluru with an intention of being sold to students and friends in Visakhapatnam. The accused were identified as A Srivastava (20), R Avinash (19) and V Avinash Naidu (20).

The Vizag Task Force, in the recent past, have been fighting to eradicate smuggling and consumption of LSD, weed, and the MDMA drug in the city. There has been an increase in the consumption of narcotics in the recent past. Mostly circulated and consumed by students, the police have taken stringent measures and set perimeters around schools and colleges. Regular checks are being conducted based on leads and credible information.

Recently a 35-year-old man from the Alluri Seetharama Raju district was arrested by the Telangana Police, in connection with a drug case.

Stay tuned for more such city updates.