6 students of GITAM Deemed to be University, Vizag are all set to represent India at the International Water Congress to be held in Denmark in May. Prithvi Tripathy, Sai Sasikanth, Anik Panja, Rushali Mishra, Shivani Narsina, and Rokkam Jeswin designed the Hydro Gravitricity project, which can recycle greywater and catalyse bio-gas.

The project crafted by the students of GITAM has been selected as one of the five teams with unique innovations at the AIM-ICDK Water Innovation Challenge 2.0. This is being organised by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, in partnership with Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK), under the aegis of the Denmark Technical University.

The team includes 5 B.Tech students, and a second-year student pursuing B.Sc (Environmental Science) from GITAM, Vizag. The eco-friendly and smart grey-water filtration project created by them is a system capable of catalysing biogas. The project can recycle the grey water coming out of kitchen sinks after dishwashing. The project aims to eradicate water shortages of many cities, by recycling the waste water let out by restaurants, factories, offices and households.

The innovative project won the first prize at the Business Plan Contest at Tirutsava, IIT Tirupati in 2021. It is currently being incubated at GITAM’s Venture Development Centre (VDC) under the aegis of mentors, Vikas Kumar Srivastav and Bollem Raja Kumar.