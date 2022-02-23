Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) campus, in Visakhapatnam, is all set for a formal inauguration on 23 February 2022. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbanda Sonowal, will be gracing the inaugural event of this maritime skill development centre in Visakhapatnam. As a part of his visit, the Union Minister will also be laying foundation stones for several port projects in Vishakhapatnam Port Trust on 24 February.

Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), in Visakhapatnam, has been established to provide skilled manpower as a crucial foundation for Coastal Community Development. The establishment of this prestigious institution was undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways as a part of the Sagarmala Project. This maritime skill development centre has signed MoUs with several leading academic institutions across Visakhapatnam, to facilitate industry-specific learning to the students.

CEMS focuses extensively on end-to-end activities involving design, manufacturing, operations, logistics, factory layouts, automation, and other industrial activities. The institute is equipped with world-class infrastructure in its labs located at Visakhapatnam. Some of the areas the labs focus on are Product Design and Validation, Advanced Manufacturing, Test and Optimisation, Dimensional Accuracy Control Systems, and several others. The training is provided by experienced faculty and is complemented by guest lectures from industry and academic experts. Each lab in CEMS is industry-relevant, backed by an industry leader specializing in that particular technology. Thus, it is ensured that the content of the training at CEMS is relevant to current and futuristic trends in various areas of competency creation.

The campus at Visakhapatnam is provided with a 200 students hostel facility and is equipped with all the hardware and licensed software related to the aforementioned training courses. This maritime skill development centre in Visakhapatnam provides access to a maximum number of students and youth across the country.

CEMS has commenced its operations on 1 April 2019 and has trained 5028 students in various domains to date. It is also authorized as a training centre for the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform. During the lockdown period, CEMS started online and hybrid courses for Diploma and B.Tech students and successfully trained 4219 students.

CEMS has a strong industry connection to facilitate industrial visits, internships, projects and placement assistance. It has also successfully placed 164 ITI students in welding and CNC programmer/operation jobs and 10 students in the PLM domain.