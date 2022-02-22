How many of you remember Shanaya from Student of the Year? If not for the character, one will definitely remember it for Alia Bhatt’s gorgeousness. From playing forgettable characters to becoming a primary reason to watch a movie, this young Bollywood star has proved her worth at every step of her career. The infamous episode of Koffee with Karan, in which she says Prithviraj Chouhan is the President of India, will surely haunt her forever. Since that oops moment, she has given a strong comeback and silenced trolls with her brave choice of characters. She conquered the hearts of movie audiences across the country so much so that ace director SS Rajamouli roped in Alia for his magnum opus RRR. Her bubbly appearances and Telugu dialogues at RRR promotional events have pleased the Telugu audiences. At the moment, Alia Bhatt is grabbing the attention of top directors of South Indian movies.

Her upcoming flick, Gangubai Kathiawadi, looks to be a very promising one, as Alia Bhatt stunned the audience with a glimpse of what is yet to come. Here are some of the top movies of Alia Bhatt, which are worth the high critical acclaim.

Highway

In this 2014 Indian road drama film, Alia plays the character of Veera Tripathi, the daughter of a rich business tycoon. The story gains momentum when she gets kidnapped by a gang. Surprisingly, she enjoys the freedom and confesses to the abductors that she hated her life back home. The story unfolds around how she escapes being taken back to her family by the police and the kidnap changes the course of her life.

Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Udta Punjab

Alia plays the role of Bauria aka Mary Jane, a farm labourer and an aspiring hockey player. As if the death of her father wasn’t enough, she lands in trouble when she finds a drug packet on the farm and tries to sell it. This is one of the top movies of Alia Bhatt, which showed the actress’s true potential to the audience.

Available on Netflix.

Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is a 2016 coming-of-age drama, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Alia said that playing the role of Kiara was a unique experience altogether. She is seen as an upcoming cinematographer who struggles to make a mark of her own.

Available on Netflix.

Raazi

Alia plays the role of Sehmat Khan Syed, daughter of Hidayat Khan, an Indian freedom fighter. Her life takes a turn upon the death of her father. Raazi has received high critical acclaim for the performances by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kalank

Though the movie was neither a hit at the box office nor with the audience, the role of Roop by Alia Bhatt has received a good response from movie lovers.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt portrays the character of Safeena Firdausi, the possessive girlfriend of the protagonist. She is a surgeon under training who secretly keeps meeting Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.