On 23 March 2022, the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Payakaraopeta has approached the Visakhapatnam District Police regarding the issue of 91 fake caste certificates. In his statement, he said that certificates have been issued without his consent. The police, who have taken immediate action, have found the suspects to be Raheem, Shankar, and Surya Narayana Murthy, who was an ex-employee at the MRO office.

Upon interrogation, the police have found out that Raheem and Shankar have identified people who needed caste certificates. They made them apply for the caste certificates through the MeeSeva portal with fake documents at 27 different centers across Visakhapatnam. Murthy, who was a computer operator at the MRO office, had the MRO account’s login credentials, through which he approved the applications.

At a press conference held at Payakaraopeta Police Station, Narayana Rao, Inspector of Nakkapalle Police Station, has informed that the 91 fake caste certificates which were issued without the MRO’s consent will be cancelled immediately. He added that further investigation will take place to find out the facts behind this incident. Also, the police are doubting the involvement of mediators and other persons in this case and are in the course of gathering complete information about it.