Despite repeated requests from MPs, MLAs, employees, and the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Center has firmly decided to privatise the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The Narendra Modi Government repeatedly assured that only after a thorough assessment, the decision has been taken to privatise the Steel Plant.

The YSRCP General Secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy claimed that he had gathered signatures of 120 MPs to stall the process of privatisation yesterday at the parliament. Member of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party, Ram Mohan raised multiple questions against the Center’s decision. He reiterated the fact that hundreds of farmers and people had given up their lands for the construction of this steel plant. Thousands lost their lives in the process, and the people of Andhra Pradesh are against the process of privatisation. YSRCP MP Margani Bharat, TDP MP, Kesineni Nani also expressed their opinions against this decision taken by the Center.

Union Minister of Steel Ramachandra Prasad Singh collectively replied to all the queries saying, the government has taken a policy decision regarding the privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. He mentioned that the steel plant was in major losses of over ₹ 7,000 crores and the low productivity of the steel plant was the main reason for privatisation.

The Union Minister firmly added, “A decision was taken to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant after a thorough discussion and evaluation. The steel plant would make a turnaround if it is entrusted to the private parties and it would also result in the development of the area.”

The MPs and MLAs present in the house failed to convince the Center against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant despite their constant reminder of what was sacrificed to build it. The Center seemed very firm on its decision to privatise. On a closing note, the ministers mentioned that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been making a turnover of ₹ 20,000 crores annually, and requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stall the process of privatisation.