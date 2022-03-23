The Visakhapatnam District Police have arrested 4 accused in the city based on multiple robbery cases registered in the 3rd week of March. Under the guidance of Ch. Penta Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crimes, two teams were formed to solve the cases. The complaints were registered at different police stations and the authorities have taken stringent action and recovered the stolen property.

On 21 March 2022, the complainant, Patnala Rajeswari, a resident of Pedagantyada, has filed a case of robbery at the Newport Police Station. In the complaint, she stated that on 19 March 2022, she had left the house without locking the doors. The robber, Panga Suryanaryana (29), stole gold and cash worth approximately ₹ 1.7 lakh on the same day. A team led by M.Avatharam, Inspector of Police, Harbour Sub Division Crimes and N.Suneel, (Department of Special Investigation) DSI, Newport Police Station, have conducted the necessary investigation. The team made strenuous efforts and arrested the accused on the day the complaint was registered, and recovered the stolen property.

Panga Suryanaryana, a LUPIN employee, was accused in another robbery case reported on 15 March 2022 in the same area. The complainant Vanumu Ramana reported the theft of approximately ₹ 2 lakh worth of gold, which was later recovered by the police.

On 15 March 2022, theft of palladium carbon was reported at the Parwada Police Station by Chukka Venkata Subba Rao. The complainant, who is a Deputy General Manager (DGM) at Synthokem Labs Private Limited, informed that unknown people had entered into the hazardous material storage room of the warehouse by removing the window glass and stole 10% of the palladium carbon which has a market value of about ₹ 50 lakh.

Saragadam Nithin Eswar Sai Ram (19 years), Adari Pawan Kumar (19 years), and Adari Naveen Kumar (21 years), who were students, have been identified as the accused in this case. A team led by P.Suryanarayana, Inspector of Police, South Sub-Division Crime, and B.Ramanayya, DSI-Parawada Police Station, under the guidance of Ch. Penta Rao, have arrested the accused and recovered the property. A TVS Apache, the conveyance used by the accused, was also recovered by the police.

Upon receiving multiple complaints, the Visakhapatnam Police have taken collective action and have successfully arrested the accused in the robbery cases. The work done by both teams was appreciated by the ACP.

