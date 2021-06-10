Visakhapatnam city police solved three robbery cases that happened on Thursday at Dwaraka, Bheemili and Gajuwaka police station limits.

In the first case which happened under Dwaraka police station limits. According to DCI Dwaraka Sub Station Crimes K Rama Rao, the complainant Gullapalli Padma reported the theft of her jewellery she kept in the cupboard between May 5-30. Affected with Covid-19, she was admitted to a hospital and got discharged on May 15. On May 31, she found that 16 tolas Gold ornaments, all worth Rs 4 lakhs, were missing. She raised a complaint at Dwaraka police station limits. K Rama Rao and his team arrested the accused at Hyderabad and made a total recovery of stolen property.

In another robbery case, police recovered lost property of 2 tolas Gold haram worth Rs 50,000. The incident happened at Yedurvanipalem in Gajuwaka. Complainant Nemapu Bharathi reported that her daughter kept the Gold haram, weighing about 2 tolas, in the wardrobe which she found lost on May 10.

During the investigation, DCI, South Sub Division Crimes P Surya Narayana and DSI-Gajuwaka G Venkata Rao, with their team, arrested the accused and recovered total stolen property.

In the third of the robbery cases in Visakhapatnam which took place at Bheemili police station limits, the complainant Beela Subrahmanyam Naidu raised a complaint on the loss of a Suzuki Access scooter and one Nokia Mobile phone, all worth Rs 13,000, on May 20. According to the complainant, he lost his parked Suzuki Access along with his phone kept in the vehicle. An unknown culprit committed theft of his scooty along with mobile phone and escaped with booty. During the investigation, DSI Bheemili K Madhusudhan and his team solved the case within a day and recovered the stolen property.