On 22 March 2022, Professor M Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the Director of IIM Visakhapatnam by the Board of Directors. This will be his second term as the head of the institute, which will last for a span of five years w.e.f 22 March. His previous term, which began on 22 March 2017, has seen the rise of IIM-V as one of the leading educational institutes not just in the city but in Andhra Pradesh.

Under his directorship, IIM-V has signed numerous collaborations with prestigious institutes across the world. Additionally, it has achieved excellent placement records since its inception. Prof Chandrasekhar was at the helm of top positions in the corporate sector between 1983 and 2002. He has also worked at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) from April 2002 to March 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM Visakhapatnam Director said “I am humbled at the Board’s enduring confidence and trust in me. My sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Gol; and to the Government of AP for their invaluable support to me and to the Institute at large, in its growth and development. Our discerning Board comprising members of eminence and distinguished IIM Alumni has been a great source of encouragement, inspiration and strength. It is on the strength of such guidance and support that the Institute could lead in many initiatives and carve out a distinctive place for itself, with several firsts to its credit”.

“The vision of the Institute would be to rank among the top 20 business schools of the country in the next five years” added Professor Chandrasekhar.