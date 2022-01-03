Visakhapatnam, fondly known as the City of Destiny, is a growing metropolis within itself. Over decades it has proven to be an ideal place to host many national-level institutions and organisations. One such is the pan India management group of institutions – Indian Institutes of Management. The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) was established in 2015 and is considered an Institution of National Importance under the IIM Act 2017. Under the chairpersonship of Mr Hari S. Bhartia, founder of Jubilant Bhartia Group, and Director Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, the institute has set high standards in terms of academics, placements, and collaborations. While the admission process is open, IIM Visakhapatnam CAT 2021 cutoff percentile for 2022 is 85.

In the beginning, IIM-V had set up a state-of-the-art campus, albeit temporary, in the premises of Andhra University (AU) with facilities like lecture theatres, a conference room, library, cafeteria, student lounge, and well-maintained hostels. With an initial registration of 100 students, the institute created wonders, under the mentorship of IIM Bangalore by achieving a record 100% placement in 33 leading companies. IIM-V holds the uniqueness of having a rich cultural mix with its students hailing from over 22 states of the country.

In the academic year 2019-2020, the student intake has increased from 100 to 120. This year might see a slight increase due to the IIM Visakhapatnam cutoff percentile. Graduates from prestigious national (other IIM and IIT), and international universities, with a perfect blend of industrial exposure and teaching experience, serve the teaching department of IIM-V. They various post-graduate programs such as Post Graduate Program for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx), Post Graduate Program in Digital Governance and Management (PGP-DGM), Post Graduate Certificate Program in Business Management for Experienced Professional (PGCEP), and Ph.D. Program. In addition to these programs, the IIM-V also offers a customized MBA program exclusively for working professionals to help them develop their skills.

Since its inception in 2015, IIM Visakhapatnam has had a 100% placement record to date. With 33 companies recruiting IIM-V graduates in its first year, the institute had 102 leading companies as recruiters in its most recent placement drive. The highest salary package, during the 2020-2022 recruitment drive, is Rs. 23.5 LPA with the average salary package being Rs. 14.6 LPA.

26% of the candidates were placed in the IT sector, 25% in the consulting sector, 7% in the e-commerce industry, 7% in the field of manufacturing, and the remaining by leading companies of different sectors. The most prominent recruiters are the Aditya Birla Group, Adani Group, Amazon, Delloite, HSBC, L&T, Reliance, Wipro, Yes Bank, and other top companies.

Permanent campus:

Located in Gambheeram village of Anandapuram Mandal, the campus is being constructed on 241.50 acres. With a budget of approximately Rs. 807 crore, the campus is reportedly one of the most sophisticated college campuses in the country. Facilities like SMART classes, auditoriums, exclusive hostels for girls and boys; with air-conditioned rooms, refrigerators, Wi-Fi, indoor games centre, dining rooms make the campus special.