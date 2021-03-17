The construction activities, at the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, have picked up pace with an increased workforce. The campus will be set up in a sprawling 240-acre land pocket at Gambheeram, in the suburbs of Vizag.

Out of the two phases of the proposed project, the building activities of phase-A had begun last year. It may be noted that the Central Government had sanctioned Rs 445 crore towards the first phase of the campus construction in September 2018. According to sources, around 60,384 square metres will be developed under phase-A. The first phase of the construction will cover student hostels, classroom blocks, administration, faculty block, learning resource centre, ICT infra, and smart classrooms. Additionally, conference centre, student activity and sports centre, dining and market place, amphitheatre, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, incubation centre, and solar farm will be set up under phase-A. Apart from this, around 2,500 trees will also be planted to improve the green cover. Capitalising on the location of the campus, the IIM Visakhapatnam management has directed the consultants to enable a rainwater harvesting system.

The institute has appointed M/s. Arcop Associates Pvt. Ltd as the architect, NBCC (India) Ltd as a Project Management Consultant (PMC), and Shapoorji & Pallonji as the construction agency for the proposed permanent campus. As per tender conditions, the entire project (including phase-A and phase-B) is expected to be completed by June 2022. The first phase, however, will reportedly be operational by December 2021.

Established by the Government of India in September 2015, the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam belongs to the prestigious IIM family of business schools. The courses offered here include a Post Graduate Program MBA and a Post Graduate Program for experienced professionals. The premiere institution ​is currently being operated from a temporary campus at Andhra University in Vizag.