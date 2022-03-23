The Malayalam industry never seems to disappoint its ever-enthusiastic audience. 2022 looks very exciting for the Malayalam industry fans with upcoming movies such as Gold, Aadu Jeevitham, and others. With the Gold teaser out, everyone has been going gaga over Prithviraj and ‘Lady Superstar’, Nayanthara. If you found the teaser golden, watch out for these upcoming Malayalam movies too.

Here is a list of upcoming Malayalam movies to look out for in 2022.

#1 Aadu Jeevitham

This year seems to be a treat for Prithviraj fans. Here is yet another film of him, directed by Blessy. This is an adventure drama. The poster of this film is already creating a lot of buzz. This film revolves around the protagonist who is an abused Indian migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It also stars Amala Paul and is expected to be released in December 2022.

#2 Third World Boys

This film is set to release in this year in the month of May 2022. It is a fun film about seven friends who go on an impromptu trip to a hill station. This movie seems to portray scenic views, adventures with friends, and memorable road trips. Directed by Ayyappa Swaroop and Shahaladharan Sashidhar, the movies cats Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko and others.

#3 Jana Gana Mana

This movie is yet another one from Prithviraj, which is set to tentatively be released on 28 April 2022. It also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays a cop in this intense action-thriller. This hit duo was previously seen in Driving License. Fans are awaiting their on-screen rivalry once again. This Malayalam drama is directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

#4 Nale

Fahadh Faasil and Isha Talwar starter, romantic fantasy Nale is finally expected to release in 2022. Although, no official announcement is yet made regarding its exact release date. It is a love story about a boy born with wings who has to hide the gift from society. The movie is directed Siju S. Bava.

#5 Escape: The Dark Hunt

It is an upcoming psycho-thriller scheduled to be released on 25 March 2022. With Gayatri Suresh and Srividya Mullacheri in the lead roles, this movie will be released in five languages. This pan-Indian survival thriller seems to be a very promising film. This might be the next big thing in 2022. The movie has been directed by Sarshick Roshan.

By the way, have you watched the Gold teaser yet?