The beautiful town of Amalapuram is located in the East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. Situated by the majestic delta of Konaseema, it was initially called Amrutpuri which later changed to Amlipuri. The third most developed city in the state, this holy place is also named Panchalingapuram as it is the seat of five temples to Lord Shiva. If you have been planning to visit Amalapuram, here is everything you need to know.

Rich in agriculture with fertile soil, the countryside is famous for coconuts, spices, sweets, and mouthwatering seafood. Known as the ‘God’s own creation’ of Konaseema, it has a unique group of islands between the tributaries of the Godavari River offering a spectacular view. With a number of places to visit and numerous dishes to try, Amalapuram is one of the most scenic places to visit in Andhra Pradesh. The city has good road and rail connectivity and is located at a distance of 215 km from Visakhapatnam. Regular busses and trains are available from Visakhapatnam to suit your timely visit.

Here are a few famous things to do in and around Amalapuram:

#1 Enjoy the unique food varieties of Amalapuram

This city has a coconut obsession, in a good way. With coconuts being an integral part of most of their dishes, from savoury to sweets you are sure to find coconut used in unique ways. The Putharekulu, coconut rice, fish pulusu, and sweet prawn curry are the famous specialties of this region. Apart from coconuts, you will find a special use of jack fruit. Ever tried Jackfruit Biryani? The semi-ripe jackfruit is tenderly cooked and added to rice, making it a must-have at the local restaurants in the town. Not forgetting another traditional dish of Amalapuram Pottikkalu made of Jackfruit leaves. Many pickles and powders that originated from the Konaseema are quite famous.

#2 Take a ride through the scenic beauty of this countryside

Amalapuram is a captivating location covered with paddy fields and coconut plantations. The natural backdrop of this scenic splendour is worth a visit. The Godavari river provides luscious backwaters where one can take a boat ride along the small islands. One can also visit the Kolleru Bird Sanctuary and sight rare species of birds. This city is generally compared to God’s own country, Kerala.

#3 Take blessings from the almighty at this temple town

A hotspot for all those who are religiously active, Amalapuram is a must-visit destination. This city is also known as Panchalingapuram, with 5 temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, namely, Amaleswara, Sidheswara, Chandramouleeswara, Ramilingeswara, and Chennamalleeswara. Apart from these, there is also the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in the neighbouring village of Antarvedi. If you are in a mood for a spiritual break, Amalapuram is the place you need to be.

#4 Enjoy the drive to Dindi

Located just at a distance of 40 km from Amalapuram, the beautiful neighbouring village of Dindi has beautiful resorts where one can relax and enjoy a peaceful day. Captivation coconut plantations cover this Konaseema village. The National Highway 216 (NH216) is the best way one can reach Dindi.

#5 Spot birds at the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Known as the second largest stretch of mangrove forests in India, it is home to more than 120 species of birds and over 25 species of mangrove trees. This wildlife sanctuary is the home to the endangered white-backed vulture and the long-billed vulture. The otter, a carnivore mammal, can also be spotted at this sanctuary. The best way to reach here would also be to take a taxi from Kakinada city which is located at a distance of 8 km.

#6 Take a sandy walk at the Antarvedi Beach

This beach located by the East Godavari District has a very unique feature, as the tributaries of the Godavari river meet the Bay of Bengal here. The mesmerising estuary is a view one should not miss. The beautiful coastline adorns a lighthouse, making it a perfect getaway for your weekend getaway. Visit this beach when you make a trip to Amalapuram, and enjoy the scenic beauty.

