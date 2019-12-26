Dindi by the Godavari: A weekend getaway like no other in Andhra Pradesh

The verdant greenery of the East Godavari district is perhaps unparalleled in the region. With stretches of green fields on either side of deep gray roads, the trip becomes even more exciting as you drive by the banks of the blue Godavari. Like the rich colours contrast, a sleepy little village comes into view. You’re told that you have arrived, by a milestone that reads ‘Dindi’. Unknown and unheard of for a very long time, Dindi, by the Godavari, is now catching the attention of many.

Just a short drive away, this destination boasts of a new kind of weekend getaway in Andhra Pradesh. With the blue Godavari at one end and the seashore just a short drive away, Dindi takes you closer to beautiful backwaters, palm-laced canals, and scenic lakes. Moreover, the region also has many islands and resorts with varying amenities and views. Offering a relaxed and luxurious stay along with the calm and quiet, Dindi takes you away from the hustle and bustle of the maddening city life and its pollution.

How to get there

A five and a half drive from Visakhapatnam, it is best to head there by road. If you’re heading out from Vizag, you need to take the NH 16 to Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Razole, Ganti village, Delta Gannavaram, Razole and you’re at Dindi. The closest train stations are Palakollu and Rajahmundry, while the closest bus stop is Razole.

What to do there

While it’s always good to relax with good food, good music or a good book, the vicinity of Dindi, by the Godavari, also offers much to see and experience. Go for a boat ride in the backwaters, drive around the region, drink plenty of coconut water and when you’ve had hour fill, check out these places.

Ravulapalem: If you’re travelling by road, then do stop to witness the ever-bustling wholesale market for bananas at Ravulapalem. This is where farmers from across the region come in to sell their produce at a wholesale rate. Standing at the entrance, you feel you’re in a sea of bananas with the produce all around, along with the sellers and buyers haggling over rates.

Lace park: Narsapur is famous for its handmade lace-work and while there are many small sellers who make and sell it, the variety is best checked out at the Lace Park. From skirts, to tops, shawls, jackets, bags, you can also find a range of cell-phone cases and handbags too. What’s more, if you have a product in mind, some shops are willing to take in orders as well.

Antarvedi: The place where the Godavari merges into the sea is a must-visit. With its white clean sands, this is definitely one of the cleanest beaches with scenic views. Also, look out for the lighthouse and the huge rock that looks like Shiva’s Nandi. Not just about beach dipping, Antarvedi also hosts a few ancient temples. Do visit the 15th Century Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Coringa: This wildlife sanctuary is one of the largest mangroves in India and is home to much flora and fauna, including various endangered species as well. A boat ride is a must-do in the region, and the best season to visit is during the winters, up till May.

Important tip: Do not confuse Dindi with the one located in Nalgonda District, as the two have the same name.