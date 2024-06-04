Gorantla Butchaya Chowdary, of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), won the seat in Rajahmundry rural with a majority of more than 60,000 votes, as per the live updates of the Andhra Pradesh elections results in 2024, earning the party its first win. The TDP candidate, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, had also won from the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections. In the 2024 elections, he went against Gopalakrishna Chelluboyina (Venu) from YSRCP. In the present Telugu Desam Party, Butchaya Chowdary is the senior-most member.

“I was always confident that there would be a clean sweep of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. We have been working truthfully for the State, and see the need for Andhra Pradesh’s welfare”, he said, in a congratulatory interview on TV9.

The other contesting candidates in the poll fray were Balepalli Muralidhar (INC), Kondapalli Suribabu (BSP), Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary (TDP), Gopalakrishna Chelluboyina(Venu) (YSRCP), Duggirala Sridevi (BCYP), Mannava Raghuram (JBNP), Chintalapati Pavan Kumar (Independent).

Meanwhile, the trends show that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance are in the lead, as per the live Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections results, with the NDA leading in several constituencies including Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam. The NDA has also reportedly achieved a clean sweep in Guntur and Krishna districts.

Of the 175 assembly segments, the NDA is in the lead in 153 of them. With the victory of Gorantla Butchaya Chowdary in Rajahmundry rural, TDP has its first win in the State.

