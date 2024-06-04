The TDP-BJP-JSP combine has established an early lead in six out of seven Assembly segments in the reorganised Visakhapatnam district as the counting of votes is in progress at the Andhra University Engineering College on 4 July 2024.

The alliance is leading in Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam South, Visakhapatnam North, Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam.

In the State also, the combine is ahead in majority seats, while the ruling YSRCP is lagging behind in many constituencies after completion of two rounds.

Several Ministers in the Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet, including Roja, and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, are trailing behind, while TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, JSP founder Pawan Kalyan, actor Balakrishna his son-in-law Lokesh are leading in Kuppam, Pulivendula, Pithapuram, Hindupur and Mangalagiri constituencies respectively.

In the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidates, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganababu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnukumar Raju, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, Ganta Srinivasa Rao are taking the lead ahead of their rivals.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.