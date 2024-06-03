The Andhra University College of Engineering in Vizag, where the counting of votes is being taken up on 4 June, comes under the security blanket from Monday evening as the city police are leaving no chance for any untoward incident on the crucial day. According to the police, traffic restrictions will be in force on the route between the engineering college entrance gate at Maddilapalem and three town police stations. Over 200 police personnel will be deployed on the route to ensure no vehicle passes through on the stretch.

The counting centre will have a three-tier security set-up with as many as 232 police personnel on bandobast duty. Security has been provided at the offices of the political parties and houses of the contesting candidates. Quick relief teams are being set up to prevent any untoward incident on the counting day. The area up to 2 km from the counting centre has been declared a red zone and prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force in the surrounding areas. No rallies and victory processions will be allowed and the sale of liquor has been banned for three days from Monday (2 June). The police warned of stringent punishment against violation of rules.

The police conducted cordon and search operations in several parts of the city in the past one week and seized a number of vehicles and liquor bottles, besides checking hotel rooms. They have also counselled suspected rowdy sheeters and warned them of action if anyone creates a law and order problem.

As the parties are waiting with bated breath for the people’s verdict, all is set up for the counting of votes in Vizag amid tight security.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.