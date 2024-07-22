Rain, which has been incessant for the past five days, continues in Visakhapatnam causing much inconvenience to the people, particularly to those going to offices and roadside vendors.

According to reports, the rain caused damage to roads in the rural areas of the district, while it worsened the sanitation condition in several areas of the city.

In Alluri Sitaramaraju district, a big tree fell on a track near Borra station disrupting rail traffic. Similarly, the rain badly affected the electricity network in the villages of the district.

According to APEPDCL CMD Prithviraj, there was a disruption in power supply to 47,999 service connections in over 140 villages as wires got snapped and transformers stopped working. Repairs were carried out on a war- footing and power supply was restored, he said.

In another incident, a pregnant woman at Kodaputtu hamlet in Munchingiputtu mandal of Alluri district could not reach hospital in time as a stream was overflowing due to rain. As a result of the delay, the baby died, while the mother was getting treatment in hospital.

Apart from Visakhapatnam, the impact of rain was more in Guntur and Godavari districts. Crops in thousands of acres were submerged and roads and culverts damaged in several parts.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.