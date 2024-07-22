The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has recently approved a controversial Reservation Bill mandating significant reservations for locals in the private sector. The new legislation requires that Kannadigas fill 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management positions in private companies. This decision has sparked a strong backlash from the industry, with many questioning its potential impact on Karnataka’s thriving tech sector.

In view of these developments, big industry names responded negatively to the Reservation Bill, citing that such a bill would take away from the companies’ need to recruit highly skilled individuals. Some companies and startups even lean towards relocation, and in the present situation, Visakhapatnam is a viable alternative for them to shift to. When NASSCOM voiced a strong opposition to the bill on social media platform, X, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh instantly reacted to their statement, inviting them to set up camp in Vizag instead.

Vizag, designated as the IT Hub of Andhra Pradesh, offers several advantages that make it an attractive destination for tech investments. It boasts a natural port with significant cargo capacity, a well-connected railway hub, an international airport, and a burgeoning pharmaceutical and heavy industry sector. Additionally, Vizag is the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command and home to INS Dega.

Led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who previously oversaw Hyderabad’s IT boom, Vizag has significant potential for growth in the IT and FinTech sectors. Its scenic beauty, combined with its strategic location as a gateway to East Asia and the APAC region, further enhances its appeal.

Industry’s Response

Despite the government’s intentions, industry leaders have expressed concern. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, highlighted the necessity of skilled talent for maintaining Karnataka’s leading position in technology. She called for exceptions for highly skilled recruitment to avoid negative impacts on the tech hub. “There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy,” she wrote on X.

Similarly, TV Mohandas Pai, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, urged the government to invest more in skill development rather than enforcing quotas. “If you want to promote Kannadigas for jobs, spend more money on higher education and skill development,” he argued.

NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) has also voiced strong opposition to the bill, stressing the tech sector’s crucial role in Karnataka’s economy. In a formal statement, NASSCOM warned that such restrictions could compel companies to move due to a shortage of local skilled talent. The tech sector contributes 25% of Karnataka’s GDP and employs a significant portion of India’s digital workforce.

As Karnataka is faced with the implications of its new reservation bill, the potential relocation of tech companies to Visakhapatnam presents a viable alternative. With its infrastructure, strategic location, and leadership, Vizag stands ready to welcome and nurture the growth of the tech industry.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.