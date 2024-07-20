Incessant rain for the past couple of days has paralysed normal life in Visakhapatnam as it has an impact on the daily routine. Rain water was seen stagnated on roads and drains were overflowing in several parts of the city. Low-lying areas in slums were inundated due to rain causing disruption to vehicular traffic. Frequent power cuts add to the woes of the people, majority of whom remain indoors.

A control room was set up at the Collectorate for the public. In the wake of rains and Giri Pradakshina, a holiday was declared to all schools on Saturday in the district. District Collector M N Harendra Prasad issued a note directing all management in the district to close their schools.

Braving rain, devotees have started thronging the ‘tholipavancha’ of Simhachalam downhill for Giri Pradakshina for which the Visakhapatnam district administration has made all arrangements.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has been forecast for next two days in several parts of the State.

In the State, rivulets and rivers were in spare as several areas have been experiencing heavy rain for the past three days. Besides causing extensive damage to culverts and roads, the rainwater submerged crops in some districts.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who took stock of the situation, directed the officials to take all necessary measures to prevent loss of lives and properties.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

