Visakhapatnam International Airport has announced flight cancellations to various destinations on 20 July 2024. Officials have now announced the cancellation of nine additional flights from Visakhapatnam International Airport over the past two days. Passengers traveling to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai are requested to cooperate.

The canceled flights are as follows:

6E6408 Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam: Scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 5:50 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7:00 am.

6E779 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad: Scheduled to depart from Vizag at 7:40 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 8:50 am.

6E217 Bangalore to Visakhapatnam: Scheduled to depart from Bangalore at 5:40 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7:05 am.

6E557 Chennai to Visakhapatnam: Scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam from Chennai at 8:05 am.

6E845 Visakhapatnam to Chennai: Scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 8:40 am.

6E879 Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam: Scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad at 12:20 pm.

6E6645 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad: Scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 1:00 pm.

6E6366 Bangalore to Visakhapatnam: Scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1:50 pm.

6E5309 Visakhapatnam to Bangalore: Scheduled to depart from Vizag at 2:35 pm.

Yesterday, too, four flights from Visakhapatnam were cancelled, while others experienced delays because of a Microsoft outage, which caused disruptions and flight cancellations across India and around the world.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.