Monsoon rains have started their course over several regions of North Coastal AP and Yanam due to the influence of low pressure in the Northwest Bay of Bengal. The weather in Vizag, too, has turned pleasant as it started receiving moderate to heavy rain last night, with the highest recorded rainfall at Pendurthi at 85 mm. Other notable recordings include HB Colony at 78 mm, Arilova at 77 mm, Appanna Palem at 68 mm, Peddagantayada at 56 mm, Seethamdara at 53 mm, Agnampudi at 47 mm, Simhachalam at 45 mm, Vambay Colony at 35 mm, and Kaapuluppada at 21 mm.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad announced on Friday that all schools in Vizag would be closed today (July 19, 2024) due to the heavy rain.

With the weather finally bringing some much-needed respite to the city, residents of Vizag have begun putting on their raincoats. A light fog has settled over the ocean, covering up the view of Dolphin’s Nose.

Additionally, heavy rainfall has begun across several regions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh due to low pressure in the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rains to Prakasam and Nandyala districts today. Moderate to heavy rains are also likely in Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts. Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nellore, and Tirupati districts may experience moderate to heavy rains in some areas. Light to moderate rains are forecasted for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts, while Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts are likely to see light to moderate rains.

A red alert has been issued for five districts in AP for heavy rains, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru. Officials have warned residents of low-lying areas to stay alert and avoid crossing streams and canals with strong currents. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms. Farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle herders are advised not to take shelter under trees.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Agency (APSDMA) has urged people to remain vigilant.

