Over four lakh devotees are expected to take part in the annual Giri Pradakshina slated for 20 July 2024, and the district administration is fully geared up for the event. The 32-km trekking will begin at ‘tholi pavancha’ (first step to the Simhachalam hilltop) and cover Adavivaram, Dharapalem, Arilova, Hanumanthavaka, Police Quarters, Kailasagiri toll gate, Appughar junction, MVP double road, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Kailasapuram, Madhavadhara, Muralinagar, Butchirajupalem, Lakshminagar, Indiranagar, Prahladapuram, Gosala and return to ‘tholipavancha’.

An official team, led by District Collector H N Harendra Prasad, city Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi and Simhachalam temple EO Srinivasa Murthy, have conducted a trial run on the route to inspect arrangements for Giri Pradakshina 2024. To ensure all facilities for the devotees who will be taking part in the ‘pradakshina’, medical camps, toilets, water supply and ambulance service are being readied on the route.

The temple authorities have announced that there will be no ‘arjitha sevas’ like Suprabhata seva, Aradhana, Nithya Kalyanam, and Sahasranamarchana on 20 and 21 July. Voluntary organisations are making preparations for the supply of buttermilk and water sachets, biscuit packets, pulihora and other eatables to devotees en route.

Rain threat

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam has been experiencing rain for the past three days under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall between 12 and 16 mm was recorded in several parts of the city on 18 July and rain is forecast on 19 and 20 July in the district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

