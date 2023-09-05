With nearly a week into September, there’s a lineup of multilingual films waiting to be savoured. Spanning action-packed blockbusters to spine-tingling horror, this week offers a diverse cinematic menu. Your weekend plans are set, as these highly anticipated movies releasing in the theatres this week of September seem to exceed our expectations. Grab some snacks, invite good company, and get ready for an exciting movie-watching experience.

Here is the list of movies releasing in theatres this week of September.

Jawan

After the success of Pathaan, the most awaited movie of SRK is Jawan. This pan-India movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanatara, Sanya Malhotra and many more is going to cause a ruckus. With Anirudh Ravichander’s music and SRK donning a grey shade, aren’t you excited about this movie? Jawan follows a man who wants to fix the wrongdoings of society but goes against the law.

Release date: 7th September

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The film revolves around two contrasting characters- Anivtha Ravali Shetty, a staunch feminist determined to embrace a single life, and Siddhu Polishetty, a stand-up comedian aspiring to find lasting commitment. Directed by Mahesh Babu, this story delves into how these two individuals from different worlds cross paths and explores the ensuing twists and turns in their lives. Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty, Abhinav Gomatam, Murali Sharma, and Jayasudha take on significant roles in this compelling narrative.

Release Date: 7th September

The Nun II

In the sequel, The Nun 2, helmed by director Michael Chaves and penned by Akela Cooper, the narrative commences in 1956 France, where a priest’s murder signals the ominous spread of an evil presence. Sister Irene finds herself confronting a malevolent force once more. Prominent roles in the film are portrayed by Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Jonas Bloquet, and Katelyn Rose Downey as part of the cast.

Release Date: 7th September

Angaaragan

The Tamil film Angaaragan, helmed by director Mohan Dachu, boasts a cast led by Sreepathy KA, Sathyaraj, Niya Sankarathil, and Angaditheru Mahesh in pivotal roles. Additionally, it includes well-known actors such as Appukutty, Reina Karad, and KC Prabath. The plot revolves around enigmatic occurrences at a woodland retreat, explored through a non-linear narrative spanning a twelve-hour investigation. It delves into numerous concealed mysteries surrounding supernatural incidents linked to a former queen, the initial proprietor of the estate.

Release Date: 8th September

Tamil Kudimagan

Tamil Kudimagan is an upcoming Tamil film helmed by director Esakki Karvannan. The movie’s main cast includes Cheran, Sri Priyanka, Lal, and SA Chandrasekhar, with the addition of popular actor Vela Ramamurthy. The story revolves around a Village Administrative Officer hailing from a lower-caste background, entrusted with the duty of conducting funeral rites. Despite holding a respected position, he is summoned by individuals from the upper-caste community to fulfil this role. However, a complication arises when Cheran’s character refuses to carry out his assigned caste-based responsibilities.

Release Date: 7th September

