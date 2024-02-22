Hyderabad Police have arrested popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth, of Vizag, after discovering ganja at his residence during an inquiry related to his brother Sampath Vinay’s alleged cheating case. Both brothers are currently in custody as investigations continue.

The incident unfolded when the police went to arrest Shanmukh’s brother, Sampath Vinay, in connection with a complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend. Allegations of cheating were levied against Sampath, who had reportedly married another woman despite being engaged to his former partner.

As per reports, on Wednesday evening, police visited Shanmukh’s residence in Hyderabad to apprehend his brother. Although his brother was not present, the police discovered Shanmukh in possession of ganja. Consequently, both Shanmukh and his brother were arrested in separate cases. Both individuals are now facing legal repercussions as investigations into the matter continue.

This isn’t the first time Shanmukh has encountered legal issues. In 2021, Shanmukh Jaswanth was arrested in Hyderabad for driving under the influence, resulting in collisions with three parked cars and two bikes.

About Shanmukh:

Shanmukh Jaswanth was born in Vizag and is an alumnus of GITAM University. He started his career by appearing in the YouTube series VIVA and later featured and worked on various projects with the production house Infinitum Media. Shanmukh featured in various comedy series and short comedy videos and started to release them on his own YouTube Channel. In 2020, he was featured in the web series ‘The Software DevLOVEper’. It was a breakthrough in his career when his YouTube channel shot from a few thousand subscribers to 25 lakh subscribers. Today Shanmukh is one of the highest-grossing YouTubers in India.

