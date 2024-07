The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run unreserved passenger special trains for the convenience of the people during the Puri Rath Yatra.

According to a press note issued by the senior divisional manager, train No 08345 Gunupur-Puri special via Haripurgram and Argul will leave Gunupur on 6 July, 14 July and 16 July at 11:00 pm. It will reach Puri at 4:15 am the next day.

In the return direction, train No 08346 Puri-Gunupur will leave Puri on 7 July, 15 July and 17 July at 9:20 pm. The train will reach Gunupur at 7:30 am the next day.

Train No 08331 Palasa-Puri via Haripurgram and Argul will leave Palasa on 7 July, 15 July and 17 July at 12:15 am. The train will reach Puri on the same day at 5:35 am.

In the return direction train No 08332 Puri-Palasa special will leave Puri on 8 July, 16 July and 18 July at 4:00 am. It will reach Palasa the same day at 8:05 pm.

Train No 08347 Visakhapatnam-Puri special train via Haripurgram and Argul will leave Visakhapatnam on 6 July, 14 July and 16 July at 2:00 pm. The train will reach Puri on the same day at 10:45 pm. In the return direction, the train No 08348 Puri-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Puri on 8 July, 16 July and 18 July at 1:45 am, and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at 8:30 pm.

The train will have halts at Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Mandasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Khallikote, Balugaon, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur, Kaipadar Road, Argul, and all stations between Haripurgram and Puri stations.

Train No.08349 Jagdalpur-Puri Special via Haripurgram and Argul will leave Jagdalpur on 6 July, 14 July and 16 July at 8:45 pm. and reach Puri at 12:45 am.

In the return direction, train No 08350 Puri-Jagdalpur special will leave Puri at 12:15 am on 8 July, 16 July and 18 July and will reach Jagdalpur the same day at 3:10 pm.

The train will halt at Kotpar Road, Jeypore, Koraput, Damanjodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Rayagada, Parvatipuram Town, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Mandasa, Sompeta, Itchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Khallikot, Balugaon, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur, Kaipadar Road, Argul, and all stations between Haripurgram and Puri stations.

Passengers are required to avail the services of these special trains during the Puri Rath Yatra.

