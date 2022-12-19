After nearly 100 days of stiff competition, fun, fights and entertainment, the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 came to an end with singer LV Revanth declared winner. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna signed off after a grand show on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, which started with 21 contestants, gained much fame amongst the audience. Many emotional eliminations and unexpected controversies kept the show going. The biggest Telugu reality show ended its season 6, with LV Rvanth declared the winner and Srihan the runner-up. Srihan took the briefcase of 40 lakhs, while the winner, Revanth, was awarded Rs. 25 lakhs worth of property, Rs 10 lakhs cash and a car. Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat and Rohit Sahni were the remaining participants who fought in the finale.

Though Srihan was the contestant who got the maximum votes, he opted to choose the briefcase with 40 lakhs and became the runner-up, leaving Revanth to be declared the winner of Season 6.

The finale kicked off with a special video showcasing host Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss journey, leaving everyone emotional and nostalgic. The grand finale witnessed Telugu industry stars like Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Nikhil Siddhartha, and actress Radha, while Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela amped up the energy with her performance.

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 winner thanked the audience and his family for their constant love and support. He added that he is proud of his achievement and is glad to have made a name with this achievement. The biggest reality show was aired on Star Maa and on OTT Platform Disney+Hotstar. Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted the show for the third consecutive time.

