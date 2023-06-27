Although the previous week was devoid of good theatrical releases, this week promises a load of entertainment with a lot of exciting flicks. From a pan-Indian flick to one of the most-awaited international releases and an iconic re-release, the movies releasing in theatres this week are the ones that will be your solution to the week-long boredom. Make sure to book the tickets ASAP before they sell out.

Here are the movies releasing in theatres this week for wholesome entertainment.

Spy

Starring Nikhil Siddartha in his next pan-India flick after Karthikeya 2, Spy is an upcoming Telugu action thriller directed by Garry BH. A notorious arms dealer is behind a secret deep hidden in India’s controversial history. The protagonist, a RAW agent, is behind the criminal and has to connect the dots related to the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Rana Daggubati, Makarand Deshpande, and Jisshu Sengupta play the key supporting roles.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny

In the fifth instalment of the most iconic movie series of all time, Harrison Ford reprises the role of the legendary archaeologist cum treasure hunter, Indiana Jones. An ex-Nazi is behind the mythical Archimedes Dial, a relic that enables time travel. Indy, along with his goddaughters and his dear friend’s daughter, has to save the world from collapsing from Voller’s evil plans. Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and others play key roles in this action adventure directed by James Mangold.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Samajavaragamana

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, Samajavaragaman is an upcoming Telugu family drama starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles. The film also features Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, and Rajeev Kanakala in crucial roles.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming Hindi musical romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidhwans. Satyaprem is a middle-class man reeling under the torture of being single all his life and imagining a perfect love story with the girl of his dreams. When Katha, a charming and happy-go-lucky girl, enters his life, love blossoms and leads to dramatic events.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Maamannan

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan is an upcoming Tamil political thriller starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. A young man takes up arms against the most powerful man in the town to put an end to his ruthless suppression and hunger for power. How does he plan to turn the antagonist’s empire upside down?

Release date: 29 June 2023

Tholi Prema (re-release)

One of the most iconic movies in Powerstar Pawan Klayn’s career, Tholi Prema is set for a grand release across the Telugu states this week. Make sure to book the tickets before they sell out.

Let us know which one of these new movies releasing in theatres this week you are most excited to watch.