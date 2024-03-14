Putting an end to all speculations, Jana Sena Party founder president K Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will be contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the general elections slated for April.

Speaking at the JSP Mangalagiri office on Thursday, the actor-turned-politician denied contesting from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency as reported in a section of the media. The JSP chief, however, said that he would consider it in case the allies wanted him to contest for the LS seat also. Pawan Kalyan, who unsuccessfully contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in the 2019 elections, made an interesting revelation. “I was well aware of my defeat in both places. While I knew my fate in Gajuwaka well in advance, I could guess it after the campaign in the case of Bhimavaram,” observed the JSP founder.

“I have no personal grudge against Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. I am against his style of functioning. We are against suppressive politics. The JSP will teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The JSP chief, according to sources, has chosen the Pithapuram seat as the chances of his victory are bright in the Kapu-dominated constituency. The constituency has over 90,000 kapu voters who can tilt the fortunes of contesting candidates.

I too in race: RGV

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, controversial director Ramgopal Varma has tweeted that he will be in a race in the Pithapuram constituency.

He tweets SUDDEN DECISION…Am happy to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM.

Dissidence in TDP

In another development, TDP workers attacked the party office in Pithapuram immediately after the announcement by Pawan Kalyan.

The supporters of Satyanarayana Varma, an aspirant for the TDP ticket, made it clear they would not work for the JSP and sought a ticket for Varma. They destroyed furniture in the office and set fire to party flags and flexes.

