Pawan Kalyan defeated at both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram

In what comes as a disappointing update for all the supporters of Janasena, the party’s Chief Pawan Kalyan has lost the election from both his constituencies. The actor-turned-politician has been defeated by his YSRCP opponents at Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram, leaving the spirits in the Janasena Party camp completely deflated.

Janasena Party, which was expected to play a key role in forming the government in Andhra Pradesh, has not been able to account for much success in its attempt to win Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the state. While Pawan Kalyan’s fiery and emotional speeches attracted the large crowds that were drawn to his meetings, the latest poll results have shown that the numbers haven’t quite translated into votes for the new party.

The current trends show Janasena Party leading at one constituency in the state. However, it remains to be seen if the lead does consolidate to open the account for the party.

Janasena had gone to the polls in alliance with BSP, CPI, and CP(M). While the Pawan Kalyan-led party contested from 140 Assembly seats, its allies took the field from the remaining 25 seats in the election. Coming to the Lok Sabha polls, Janasena fielded its candidates from 18 constituencies while the associates contested from the remaining 7 seats.