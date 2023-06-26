This week of June, a long list of web series will be releasing on various OTT platforms, adding more reasons to be excited about. From exciting K-dramas to high-rated fantasy thrillers and crime dramas, these web series are definitely here to win your hearts. Get ready for a binge and repay your subscriptions if you haven’t because you would not want to miss these.

Here is the list of 7 web series releasing in the final week of June to watch on OTT.

See You In My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum, a girl experiencing countless reincarnations, holds memories of all her past lives. After a tragic accident ends her eighteenth life, she resolves to reunite with the individuals from her previous existence in her nineteenth incarnation. See You in My 19th Life is an upcoming Korean romantic fantasy drama starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. It is based on a webtoon of the same name by writer Lee Hey,

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 June 2023

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an ordinary web novel editor, faces a series of life-altering events: a terminal illness, betrayal by her boyfriend, workplace struggles, and an encounter with a supernatural being. She drunkenly wishes for the world’s end, leading her to make a risky hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, challenging everything she knows. Directed by Kwon Young-il, this is a Korean fantasy drama starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 June 2023

Jack Ryan S4

The popular American politician action thriller created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland is gearing up for its fourth and final season. Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and others, Jack Ryan is based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by Tom Clancy. The previous season saw Jack investigating a plot to re-create the former Soviet Union and detonating an untraceable tactical nuclear bomb.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 30 June 2023

The Night Manager S2

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, The Night Manager is a crime suspense drama created by Sandeep Modi based on John le Carre’s novel, The Night Agent. The first season received a decent response from netizens and is now gearing up for a second one.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 June 2023

The Witcher S3 V1

The high-rated fantasy drama is back with another season of monster hunting and the adventures of Geralt of Rivia. Starring Henry Cavil as the protagonist and Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, and others as supporting characters, Witcher was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 June 2023

Celebrity

Directed by Kim Cheol-kyu, Celebrity is an upcoming Korean thriller starring Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, and others in key roles. The series follows the lives of social media influencers who consider themselves celebrities. It navigates past their unreal desires and the mysteries around them.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 June 2023

Delete

Directed by Parkpoom Wongpoom, Delete is a Thai suspense thriller starring Natara Nopparatayapon, Nat Kitcharit, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, and others. The plot follows a pair of lovers having an extramarital affair. When they discover that a phone has the mysterious ability to make people disappear, they chart plans for a new life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 June 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing in the final week of June you are looking forward to watching on OTT.