As a new week begins, new movies and shows crop up to entertain, thrill, make us laugh – and cry too! The coming days promise an exciting line-up, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited OTT debut, to Ajay Devgn’s horror-comedy, “Shaitaan”. What else is in store? Read on to find out as we’ve listed the best OTT releases this week!

1. Fiasco

Genre: History, Comedy

The series “Fiasco” follows the journey of Raphaël Valande (Pierre Niney) as he embarks on his directorial debut, a film dedicated to his grandmother. Initially, the production runs smoothly, but chaos ensues when a saboteur within the team begins to disrupt the process, turning the set into a nightmare.

Release date: 30 April 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

Also read- Tantra to Kismat: Top OTT releases in April

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Genre: Historical Drama

Date: 1 May 2024

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period drama television series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is making his OTT debut with it. The series is about the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore, during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. The show follows Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) and Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) in their war for control of Heeramandi. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others, the series is one of the most anticipated releases coming up.

Streaming platform: Netflix

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Genre: Historical Fiction, Biographical Fiction

Date: 2 May 2024

The film delves into the story of Lali Sokolov (played by Jonah Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew. Set against the backdrop of 1942, we see Lali being deported to a concentration camp in Auschwitz. Shortly after arrival, Lali is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists) charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. It is here that he meets Gita (played by Anna Próchniak), falling into a love that defies the horrors around them. A courageous and unforgettable story blossoms as Lali and Gita become determined to keep each other alive.

Streaming platform: Peacock

4. The Idea of You

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Date: 2 May 2024

“The Idea of You” is a touching romantic comedy that dares to defy societal conventions. Of all releases on OTT this week, this movie is the perfect watch for hopeless romantics. The story centres around Solène Marchand (played by Anne Hathaway), a single mother in her 40s. A trip to Coachella leads to an unforeseen romantic entanglement with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a 24-year-old pop star. This unexpected duo confronts their own assumptions about love, relationships, and expectations as they journey through a transformative phase together.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. T P Bon

Genre: Sci-fi, Anime

Date: 2 May 2024

A manga-based animated series, T P Bon narrates the story of an ordinary high school student who unexpectedly becomes part of a time-traveling team known as Time Patrol. Embarking on a thrilling and crucial mission, they traverse various epochs and locations across the globe to save individuals from significant historical events. As Bon and his team explore the complexities of time travel, they face trials that not only challenge their resolve but also enhance their understanding of history.

Streaming platform: Netflix

5. The Broken News Season 2

Genre: Drama

Date: 3 May 2024

After a successful first season, the political newsroom drama, ‘The Broken News’ is back!

The sequel to The Broken News, carries forward the intense competition between two Indian news networks, namely Josh 24/7 and Awaaz Bharati, depicted in the first series. In addition to their professional competition, these channels also engage in a deeper conflict over the respective ethics, morals, and principles of the characters. The unique ways in which these two networks operate and interact with each other are one of the standout features of the show.

Streaming platform: Zee5

6. Manjummel Boys

Genre: Thriller/Adventure

Date: 3 May 2024

One of the most anticipated releases coming to OTT this week, this Malayalam-language survival thriller film has been stirring excitement since it dropped in theatres. Written and directed by Chidambaram, this film is based on a true incident that occurred in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu in 2006. The narrative centers around a band of companions who set out on a daring journey to the renowned Gunaa caves. The movie’s pulse-pounding plot traces their battle against adversity to rescue a friend from a precarious predicament, putting their friendship to the ultimate test The film stars a cast, of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and others.

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Shaitaan

Genre: Horror, Supernatural thriller

Date: 3 May 2024

“Shaitaan” is a captivating supernatural thriller brought to life by director Vikas Bahl. The film stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. It spins a tale of a family ensnared in a chilling battle of good versus evil, ensnared in the dark arts. Ajay Devgn embodies the character of Kabir, a father resolute in shielding his family from the malevolent forces set loose by R Madhavan’s character, Vanraj. Vanraj breaches the sanctity of Kabir’s home and casts a hypnotic spell on his daughter, Janhvi, portrayed by Janki Bodiwala.

Streaming platform: Netflix

8. The Atypical Family

Genre: Drama

Date: 4 May 2024

The Atypical Family is a fantasy romance drama that revolves around a young man, Bok Gwi-joo and his family. Having once possessed supernatural powers, the family lost them because of modern-day problems. Come one day, a mysterious woman called Do Da Hi enters their lives and changes everything.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Just as actors stretch their muscles before stepping onto the set, make sure to warm yourself up for your binge-session with some popcorn and a relaxing soda in hand. Then, sit back, relax, press play on one of these exciting OTT releases and let the showtime begin!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.