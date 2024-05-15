Are you a picky watcher who’s looking for a bunch of fun and interesting OTT movies and shows that won’t bore you to death? Here’s a list of exciting new OTT releases this week:

1. Bridgerton

Netflix is back with season 3 of its crowd-favourite, Bridgerton. After Season 2 ended with shocking revelations, confessions of love, and a broken friendship, Bridgerton fans can’t wait to find out what Season 3 has in store. Brace yourself for another roller coaster of a season!

Release date: May 16

Where to watch: Netflix



2. Madame Web

Listen up, Marvel fans – this American Superhero movie seems like it’s right up your alley! It narrates the story of Cassie, an NYC paramedic, who acquires the ability to see into the future after having a near-death experience. Watch to find out how she navigates these new-found powers to save a trio of young women from Ezekiel Sims.

Release Date: May 16

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Outer range S2

Picking up where they left off, Season 2 of Outer Ranch is back, chronicling the lives of the Abbot family members as they attempt to unravel the mystery of the black void in their ranch. If you haven’t watched Season 1 of this thrilling Sci-fi series yet, hurry up! You’ve still got time before Season 2 drops!

Release Date: May 16

Where to watch: Prime Video

4. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

This Hindi rom-com starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal makes for a great light-hearted weekend watch. It follows the story of a young couple who are on the hunt for an apartment to get away from their joint family. Watch how they try to rekindle their fading love while dealing with a nagging joint family.

Release Date: May 17

Where to watch: Jio cinema

5. Thalaimai Seyalagam

This Tamil political-thriller series follows the story of Chief Minister Arunachallam and the corruption scandal he was involved in fifteen years ago. Watch this eight-part series to get a glimpse into how this corruption scandal connects the CM to a murder in Jharkhand. Shedding light on Indian politics, this series is a must-watch among the new OTT releases!

Release date: May 17

Where to watch: Zee5

6. The 8 Show

This upcoming thriller K-drama revolves around 8 contestants who get trapped inside a mysterious building and must survive several fatal challenges to earn money in order to advance to the next level. The 8 Show is both, a chilling thriller as well as a dark-comedy series that will keep you glued to your screen. If you loved Squid Game, you’re sure to be hooked to this show!

Release date: May 17

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Uncle Samsik

Set against the backdrop of the Korean War, Uncle Samsik is a business drama that narrates the story of two elite men who set out on a mission to save their country’s future. If you’re a period drama fan, add this show to your watch list ASAP!

Release date: May 15

Where to watch: Disney + Hotsar

8. Monster

Monster is an upcoming thriller that follows the story of two children who get taken to an isolated house by their kidnapper. Watch to find out how one of them rescues the other and escapes from the clutches of the abductor. If you’re someone who loves a good thriller, Monster would make a great weekend watch!

Release date: May 16

Where to watch: Netflix

Don’t waste another second scouring the internet for a good watch, we have got your week sorted with this list of new OTT releases! Check out these shows and movies for a week full of engaging content!

