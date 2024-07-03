Get ready for a day packed with entertainment as the OTT platforms are brimming with a variety of new releases today. From musical dramas to high-octane action thrillers, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re hosting a sleepover with friends or planning a solo binge session, today’s lineup promises a cinematic treat. So, gather your popcorn, coke, and snacks to dive into an exciting movie marathon.

Here are the 6 OTT releases today that promise to keep your day lively and entertaining:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the iconic Detective Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” This high-stakes adventure in Beverly Hills follows Foley as he teams up with his new partner, Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and reconnects with old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to tackle a conspiracy within the police force. Set 30 years after “Beverly Hills Cop III,” this fourth instalment is a must-watch for action-comedy fans.

Streaming on Netflix

Bob Marley: One Love

This heartfelt biographical drama, produced in collaboration with the Marley family, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary Bob Marley. Focusing on the pivotal years from 1976 to 1978, the film delves into Marley’s life, including surviving an assassination attempt and performing at the historic “One Love Peace Concert.” “One Love” offers an intimate look at the personal and professional struggles that shaped Marley’s iconic music.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Red Swan

“Red Swan,” a gripping South Korean drama, tells the story of Oh Wan-soo, who rises from poverty to become a world-class golfer and marries Kim Yong-guk, heir to the powerful Hwain Group. As the chairperson of a lavish foundation, her life takes a dramatic turn when she hires Seo Do-yoon, a martial arts expert with a hidden agenda, as her bodyguard. Do-yoon uncovers dark secrets about the Hwain family, including a connection to his friend’s mysterious death.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Garudan

Set against the backdrop of Theni, this Tamil drama “Garudan” explores themes of betrayal and revenge. When a minister’s plan to seize temple land triggers a series of events, childhood friends Aadhi and Karuna find themselves at odds. As betrayal comes into play, their trusted confidant Sokkan faces a test of loyalty and survival.

Streaming on Prime Video

Primetime With The Murthys

This Hindi drama series follows the Murthy family in Bengaluru as they navigate the fallout from a Bollywood actor’s suicide. Nisha and Shiv Murthy embark on a journey of self-exploration amid the complexities of social media and the relentless pursuit of relevance.

Streaming on JioCinema

The Man with 1000 Kids

A gripping biographical docuseries, “The Man with 1000 Kids” follows the life of Jonathan Meijer, a sperm donor accused of defrauding vulnerable families in the Netherlands and fathering thousands of children worldwide. This docuseries is sure to captivate viewers with its intriguing and shocking narrative.

Streaming on Netflix

