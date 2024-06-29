The weekend is here, and our favourite part of the week, Sunday, is on the horizon. If you’re one of those people who prefers to stay in, cosy up, and have a slow Sunday, we’ve found the perfect TV shows to keep you company. Short yet gripping, you can binge-watch these 8 shows on Netflix in just a day:

Typewriter

In this supernatural web series, three young friends in Goa plan to search for the Bardez Villa, an old house that was known for housing a ghost-writer in the 80’s. Obsessed with his story, the gang goes on a hunt for ghosts. However, when a new family moves in, the home’s past resurfaces in chilling ways. The key to everything turns out to be a typewriter. How? Watch and find out!

Masaba Masaba (Season 1)

In this lighthearted TV show, Neena and Masaba Gupta, a real-life mother-daughter pair, take on fictionalized versions of themselves, offering a glimpse into their world of fashion and film. The episodes are short and sweet, spanning for about half an hour, and the first season has only a handful of 6 episodes. With fun, fashion, and feels, the show has everything to make it binge-watch material.

Living with yourself

Add a quirky touch to your Sunday with this comedy-drama series where Miles Eliot, discontented with life, takes on a mysterious experimental spa treatment that goes wrong and unexpectedly makes a clone of himself! The catch is that Miles’ cloned version is a superior, more accomplished one. What happens when Miles is faced with his highest potential?

With 8, less than thirty-minute-long episodes, you’ll be able to find out soon!

She (Season 1)

A Mumbai constable’s undercover mission to uncover a drug ring unexpectedly transforms into a journey of self-discovery and empowerment through her awakening sexuality. Amidst a complex plot, the series delves into the challenges faced by women in patriarchal Indian society, particularly those from lower-middle-class backgrounds, and their everyday struggles.

Wild Wild Country

Want to spend your Sunday getting into a gripping conspiracy? Wild Wild Country is a documentary series that chronicles the rise and fall of the Rajneesh movement, led by the magnetic guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, also known as Osho.

Set against the backdrop of early 1980s rural Oregon, USA, the series examines the tensions between Rajneesh followers, local residents, and government authorities, as well as the community’s ambitious project to build Rajneeshpuram. The series delves into the movement’s internal power struggles, allegations of criminal behavior, and ultimately, its demise.

Leila

Based on Prayaag Akbar’s debut novel ‘Leila’ (2017), this TV series depicts a dystopian future where marginalized communities exist in segregated realms. It follows a woman’s quest to find her daughter, who was taken from her during her arrest years ago. The show is a six-hour rollercoaster of emotions as it transports you into a chilling post-apocalyptic world where everyone lives in terror. Though it can be finished in a day, this is one of those Netflix shows that will stay with you for weeks after the first watch.

I am not okay with this

Sydney, a teenage girl, grapples with the typical hurdles of high school, a complex family dynamic, and not-so-typical mysterious telekinetic powers. As Sydney goes and grows through adolescence, she must learn to harness her newfound abilities while concealing them from the world around her.

Astronomy Club

For those seeking a breezy and easy-going watch, look no further than this single-season sketch show. Featuring a close-knit ensemble of eight Black comedians who developed their skills at UCB, Astronomy Club delivers laughs that keep getting harder as the comics delve into increasingly quirky and specific scenarios. With six episodes that run for about twenty minutes each, the show will take about two hours to finish!

From the elite lives of Mumbai socialites to whacky worlds of clones, these shows promise to transport you to fantasies and take you far, far away from the harsh realities of life. So, set tomorrow aside to binge-watch one of these Netflix shows, which you can finish in a day, and let yourself be entertained!

