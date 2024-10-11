Dussehra, the festival that symbolizes the eternal triumph of good over evil, is a time of celebration, colours, and joy. As the festive season approaches, these movies on OTT perfectly capture the message of Dussehra. With awe-inspiring visuals and powerful narratives of justice, righteousness, and courage, these movies will bring the spirit of the festival right to your screen!

1. Lagaan

A fight against imperialism!

People from a small village in India try to fight against the colonial powers during the Victorian era. They risk their lives and put their futures at stake in the game of cricket against their ruthless rulers.

OTT platform: Youtube

2. Ra.One

Even when evil has the upper hand, good will prevail!

Shekhar, a game developer makes a video game in which the villain is much more powerful than the hero, and names it Ra.One. However, things go awry when the virtual villain comes to the real world, unleashing havoc.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema, Prime Video

3. Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Khani

A voice against patriarchy!

Rocky is a second-generation wealthy man from Delhi. He grew up in a typical patriarchal household where men were seen as superior to women. He falls in love with Rani, who is an independent woman from Kolkata. As their bond blossoms amid their family differences, they try to break some stereotypical norms of society.

OTT platform: Prime Video

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

A battle fought without violence.

Pavan, a devotee of Lord Hanuman tries to reunite a Pakistani girl who accidentally crossed the Indian border, with her parents. Along the way, he faces many challenges and prejudice, but his humanity and love towards the child help them reach their destination.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. PK

Questioning the norms of society!

An alien who comes to Earth on a project gets stuck as he loses his communication device. He does everything possible to return and tirelessly prays to every god to go back. Through his friendship with a journalist, he gains a unique perspective on religion and culture, ultimately exposing the absurdities of superstitions and blind faith.

OTT platform: Netflix

This Dussehra, immerse yourself in these feel-good movies on OTT that embody the spirit of victory and hope. Let these films inspire and uplift you as good triumphs over evil. Wishing you a joyous and meaningful Dussehra!

Also read- 7 horror films inspired by folklore and myth to watch after Stree 2

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.