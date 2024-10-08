The genre of horror has long drawn inspiration from the eerie and mysterious side of folklore. Dark local tales and myths have led to the birth of some spine-chilling films that blur the line between horror and cultural beliefs.

Recently, Stree 2, one of the much anticipated OTT releases this week, and its prologue have brought into light the spooky urban legend of “Stree” – a witch that was said to abduct men in 90’s Karnataka. But this duology is not the first to weave an urban legend into film. Here are 7 other horror films inspired by folklore and urban myth you should watch:

1. Roohi

Roohi follows two hapless friends tasked with abducting a bride for ransom. However, their plan goes awry when they realize that the bride has a split personality: one being her human self, and the other, a spirit that possesses her.

As one of them falls for the bride and the other for her ghostly counterpart, the duo finds themselves entangled in a bizarre and spooky love triangle that blends horror with humour.

The film was formerly a part of Maddock Supernatural Universe, which currently includes Stree 2 (which is in the lineup of OTT releases this week).

The inspiration: The film is inspired by North Indian folklore surrounding the witch Mudiyapairi, who is believed to abduct brides on their wedding nights.

2. Tumbbad

Set in rural Maharashtra during the early 20th century, Tumbbad revolves around a family obsessed with uncovering a hidden treasure, cursed by the forgotten demon god Hastar.

Over generations, their relentless greed leads them down a dark path, where they must deal with the terrifying consequences of disturbing forces beyond their control.

The inspiration: The legend of Hastar is at the heart of this film. Hastar, in ancient Indian mythology, is a demon god cursed for his greed. He is a figure that should never be worshipped, and the film explores how the thirst for wealth can bring wrath upon those who challenge the gods’ warnings.

3. Bramayugam

Bramayugam is set in ancient Kerala, where a young folk singer named Thevan escapes from slavery only to find himself in an eerie household in a forest.

The mysterious master of the house and his servant seem welcoming at first, but Thevan soon realizes that dark, supernatural forces are at play. The film spirals into eerie confrontations with these forces as Thevan struggles to survive.

The inspiration: The movie incorporates the myth of the Yakshi, a supernatural entity from Kerala folklore. Yakshis are known for their seductive beauty, but they are dangerous spirits who lead men to their deaths.

4. Bulbbul

In 19th-century Bengal, a young girl named Bulbbul is married off to an older man, only to live a life of loneliness and suppression. As she grows older, Bulbbul becomes more mysterious, and men in her village begin to fall victim to a series of brutal murders, suspected to be the work of a Chudail (witch).

The inspiration: The myth of the Chudail is a central theme here. In Indian folklore, the Chudail is a vengeful female spirit, often depicted with backward-facing feet, who preys on men, especially those who have wronged women. The film reinterprets this myth to explore themes of justice and transformation.

5. Kothanodi

Kothanodi, a horror fantasy film interweaves four folktales from Assam. These include a woman who plans to kill her stepdaughter, a woman who gives birth to an elephant apple, a girl being married off to a python, and a mother trying to save her newborn from a curse.

While the film doesn’t offer the “jumpscare horror” trope, it does have a dark, repelling quality to it. As it resonates with themes that are more socially horrific, Kothanodi is an interesting alternative to Stree 2, which coming up as one of the OTT releases this week.

The inspiration: The film is based on folk tales from the Assamese collection Burhi Aair Sadhu or “Grandma’s Tales”, which includes stories about unnatural births, cursed marriages, and malevolent spirits.

6. It Lives Inside

Samidha, a teenager trying to fit in with her American peers, accidentally unleashes a terrifying entity when a mysterious Mason jar breaks. The creature, a Pishach, begins feeding on the fear and negative emotions of those around her, forcing Samidha to confront both the demon and her cultural identity to protect her loved ones.

The inspiration: The Pishach is a flesh-eating demonic entity from ancient Hindu folklore, known for its insidious nature. It consumes the souls and emotions of its victims slowly, leaving them hollow and destroyed.

7. Pari

Pari is a must-watch if you’re interested in folklore-inspired horror films.

Arnab, a man recovering from a tragic accident, encounters Rukhsana, a woman connected to a sinister cult. As he tries to protect her, Arnab uncovers the terrifying truth about her lineage and the demonic forces that control her, plunging him into a dark world of black magic and supernatural horrors.

The inspiration: The film revolves around the Ifrit, a demonic entity from Islamic folklore, known for its association with black magic. In Pari, a cult worships the Ifrit to continue its bloodline, blending the ancient myth with modern horror to create a chilling tale of occult practices and possession.

Whether it’s the wrath of a scorned witch or the greed that awakens a cursed deity, these films, based on folklore, show how mythological elements shape modern horror. So after watching Stree 2 – alongside other OTT releases this week – add these films to your list and get lost in the world of supernatural folklore

