The entry of the wildcard contestants, known as the Royal Clan, has shaken the original housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Upon their arrival, the wildcards won three out of four tasks, making it clear to the housemates that they needed to step up their game.

Following their sudden arrival, the housemates found themselves during the most awaited segment—the nominations. Nominations are always a highlight for the audience, testing the bonds between housemates and leading to unexpected twists. Here are the highlights from the latest nomination episode:

Just for Laughs:

With the entry of the wildcard contestants, the Royal Clan, the entertainment factor has noticeably increased.

Avinash, Rohini, and Hariteja have ramped up their entertainment value compared to previous seasons, which could threaten the OG Clan. Even Gangavva, with her grandmotherly charm, has fit in seamlessly with the Royals, providing entertainment. Tasty Teja did his share of comedy, earning laughs from the housemates and the audience with his actions.

While the Royals provided laughter and fun, things turned serious for the OG Clan, who were focused on discussing ration allocation and bedroom arrangements. After a mutual agreement, the OG Clan joined the Royals for some interaction.

Maximum Votes:

After the lighthearted entertainment, the episode shifted to nominations. Bigg Boss announced that the Royals would nominate housemates from the OG Clan, just like the audience. Hariteja began the nomination process by nominating Yashmi. She explained that Yashmi favoured her friends and played group games with certain contestants. Yashmi received the most nominations from the wildcards, suggesting that she is seen negatively by the audience.

Gautam Krishna, one of the wildcards, advised Yashmi to be more mindful of her words and actions, especially after losing a game. This advice came from his experience in previous seasons, where he faced similar backlash. Yashmi was also seen celebrating when Teja nominated Manikanta, behaviour that has drawn criticism from viewers who believe she holds a grudge against him.

Nonsense Point:

Hariteja nominated Prithvi, citing his lack of participation in the house and the tasks. She explained that because some housemates, including Prithvi, were not actively engaging with others, their personalities weren’t revealed, making the overall experience less interesting. She also noted that Prithvi seemed easily influenced by others, as seen in the Raju Ayedi Evaru task, where he followed others’ advice instead of making decisions.

Prithvi disagreed with Hariteja’s assessment, stating that he participates in the games and interacts with people. He argued that Hariteja was basing her nomination on just one hour of daily footage.

After a brief pause, Hariteja and the Royals discussed Prithvi’s defense, calling his argument “nonsense.” They reasoned that the audience watches one hour as well, so the OG Clan should take the feedback seriously and improve their gameplay.

Vishnu Priya’s Nomination Streak Continues:

Vishnu Priya was the second most nominated contestant this week. She received five nominations last week and continues her streak this week.

Last week, she was nominated for speaking without considering how her words might affect others or be perceived by the audience. This week, she was nominated for her laid-back attitude and lack of seriousness in the game.

Interlude:

After the nominations, Hariteja, Nayani, and Mehaboob were seen discussing the OG Clan’s reaction to the nominations. The OG Clan believed the Royals were nominating them to make Manikanta a “sympathy hero.” However, Nayani and Mehaboob reassured Hariteja that they were voicing the audience’s perspective, not defending Manikanta.

The three wildcards expressed their frustration that the OG Clan was interpreting their nominations in a way that favored their narrative.

Seetha’s Report:

Mehaboob and Nayani Pavani were the ones who nominated Seetha.

Once a strong player with one of the largest alliances in the game, Seetha’s gameplay has declined since becoming a clan chief. Nayani pointed this out and mentioned that the audience disliked Seetha’s “crybaby” behavior. Mehaboob added that Seetha had not formed any bonds with him, nor had she interacted much with others.

Teja’s Points for Manikanta:

During the nomination process, the OG Clan predicted that none of the Royals would nominate Manikanta, fearing the audience would perceive them as villains. However, Tasty Teja defied their expectations by nominating him. Teja provided solid reasoning, stating that everyone has personal issues, but they must rise above them. He also advised Manikanta to change his way of handling emotions and improve himself.

Promos: Avinash and Prithvi clash during the nominations

The episode ended with Tasty Teja nominating both Seetha and Manikanta. The nomination process will continue over two episodes, keeping the audience in suspense for the next instalment. Based on the latest promo, viewers can expect more twists in the upcoming episode.

Rohini, Avinash, and Gangavva:

Rohini’s nominations were Yashmi and Vishnu Priya. She questioned Yashmi’s emotional reaction when Prithvi lost, asking why she said Prithvi struggled a lot while Nabeel also played the task.

Rohini told Vishnu Priya that she needs to find joy in everything in the Bigg Boss house and not disengage from the game.

Gangavva also voiced her concerns about Vishnu Priya’s lack of participation. Meanwhile, Avinash and Prithvi clashed over Prithvi’s involvement in tasks.

Groceries Shock:

Shopping at the Bigg Boss Supermarket is now live!

Nabeel and Nikhil shopped for groceries for both clans, securing as much as possible. However, in the rush, the Mega Clan Chief and Nikhil forgot to buy salt.

After the entire house requested a salt packet, even offering to trade back chicken, Bigg Boss presented a twist: the salt would cost ₹50,000, deducted from the prize money. This unexpected twist added tension, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

With its countless twists, surprises, and cliffhangers, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to increase its viewership. The re-entry of fan-favorite contestants from previous seasons promises even more drama and entertainment in the coming episodes.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is now in its sixth week, airing daily at 9:30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa.

