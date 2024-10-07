The long-awaited weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 have finally aired, and the entry of wildcards has been a thrilling moment for the audience, with a three-hour-long episode on Sunday. Alongside the wildcard entries, viewers were treated to the reappearance of some of their favorite contestants from previous seasons. Here are the key highlights from the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Double Elimination:

Aditya Om and Nainika were eliminated from the show. Both contestants departed the house after offering their support and advice to the remaining housemates. The double elimination in a week left the housemates feeling tense and saddened.



2. Mirror, Mirror on the Face:

As part of a fun weekend task, host Nagarjuna provided the housemates with mirror handles to assign to someone fitting a specific description. While some housemates took the task lightly, others took it personally, leading to Manikanta being excluded—no housemate was to give him a mirror.

3. Warnings Issued:

Manikanta, Nainika, and Seetha were warned about their poor performances and lack of participation. Manikanta was also informed that the message he was supposed to receive in Friday’s episode was from his wife, and his friend sent the food. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna advised Manikanta to stop crying and to play well, as he is receiving love from the audience.

4. Energy Restored:

After the double elimination dampened the housemates’ spirits, the host gave them something to lift their energy. The letters that were supposed to be delivered from their loved ones in Friday’s episode were given to the housemates. They were grateful and overjoyed to receive praise and well-wishes from home.

5. Adrenaline with Wildcards:

The wildcards, rumored to enter the house since the beginning of the week, finally appeared. Instead of completely new contestants, the wildcards were returning contestants from previous seasons, eager to prove their worth. The wildcards are part of the Royals clan, while the housemates are the Original Gangsters (OGs).

The wildcards entering the house include Hariteja from Season 1, Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, Gautam Krishna from Season 7, Mehaboob, Avinash, and Gangava from Season 4, and Rohini from Season 3. Their energetic entries kept the viewers on the edge of their seats, making everyone eager for the upcoming episodes.

6. Fan-Favorite Cameos:

While the wildcards re-entered the house, some fan favorites made cameo appearances through video messages. Navdeep, the third runner-up from Season 1, sent a video congratulating Hariteja on her wildcard entry, encouraging her to win the cup. Similarly, Shobashetty congratulated Teja for his re-entry, expressing her support. Sivaji, the second runner-up from Season 7, sent a message to Nayani Pavani, encouraging her to entertain the audience.

Mehaboob received a message from his best friend, Syed Sohel, who wished him luck and urged him to play with the same spirit as in Season 4. Gautam received a supportive message from Priyanka, the fourth runner-up from Season 7. Rohini got advice from Shive Jyothi to play well and aim for the win. Avinash and Gangava received encouraging messages from Shreemukhi and Akhil, the first runner-up of Season 4, respectively.

7. Wildcard Gameplay:

The housemates got a taste of the Royals clan’s gameplay, as celebrity guests entered the house for a special episode to conduct tasks for the wildcards and the housemates. Out of the four tasks, the Royals won three, while the OGs managed to win only one.

The rewards included an addition of Rs 20 lakh to the prize money and an immunity shield, making it clear to the housemates that they needed to elevate their gameplay to compete with the Royals.

As per the highlights of this weekend, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, has consistently delivered limitless entertainment, filled with exciting tasks, drama, and jaw-dropping twists. The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa.

