Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 continues to air daily on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa at 9:30 PM. Known for its celebrity contestants, exciting tasks, and unpredictable twists, this season has been particularly eventful, introducing eight wildcard entries—more than any previous season. Here’s a recap of the key moments from yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu:

1. Conclusion of the Happy Puppy Task

The “Happy Puppy” task for selecting a chief contender, which began the day before, concluded in yesterday’s episode. In the final round, Prerana and Nabeel were the last housemates standing.

The rest of the contestants were given time to select a leader who would be brave and decisive enough to face the wildcard entries. Nabeel was ultimately chosen as the contender to compete against Prithvi.

2. Unification of the House

Bigg Boss announced the formation of a single clan within the house, with the contestants united to face the wildcard entrants.

Following this, the housemates were instructed to place their clan bands in the storeroom, signifying their unity as one group. Bigg Boss further revealed that the winner of the chief contender task would hold the title of Mega Chief in the house.

3. Raju Ayedi Evaru

The next task, Raju Ayedi Evaru, required the housemates to solve obstacles and arrange word blocks correctly on a wooden stand.

Prerana was appointed as the Sanchalak (supervisor) of the task. After a fierce competition, Nabeel emerged victorious and was crowned as the Mega Chief by Bigg Boss.

4. Dispute After the Task

Following Nabeel’s victory, Yashmi raised concerns about the task’s outcome. She argued with Prithvi, Nikhil, and Prerana, claiming that Prithvi had been the first to place the word blocks but had not arranged them in the correct order. Prerana defended her decision, stating that she could not intervene and instruct Prithvi on how to complete the task. This disagreement led to a brief but intense debate within the house.

5. Unexpected Eviction

At midnight, Bigg Boss gathered the housemates in the garden area and revealed that Nainika, Vishnu Priya, and Aditya Om had received the fewest public votes compared to Nikhil, Manikanta, and Nabeel.The three contestants were instructed to pack their belongings and await further instructions.

The housemates were then asked to vote for the contestant they believed was most likely to be evicted. In a surprising turn of events, Aditya Om received the majority of votes and was evicted from the house.

This unexpected eviction left both the housemates and viewers with many questions, though the latest promos suggest the upcoming episodes will feature lighter and more emotional moments.

6. Manikanta, the Fortune Teller

The Morning Masti task returned in today’s episode, with Manikanta playing the role of a fortune teller. The housemates enthusiastically engaged in the task, asking Manikanta humorous questions about their love lives and their future in the Bigg Boss house, creating a light-hearted atmosphere and promising to entertain viewers.

7. Emotional Moments in the Confession Room

Later in the episode, Prithvi, Yashmi, Manikanta, and Nikhil were called into the confession room. The rest of the housemates watched through the television as the selected contestants were asked a series of personal questions. Each housemate then unveiled a cloth, revealing their favorite dishes sent from home, along with heartfelt messages from their families.

This emotional segment brought many of the contestants to tears, highlighting their deep connections with their loved ones outside the house.

Following this recap, today’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promises a mix of emotional and entertaining moments, as the housemates cope with the reality of being separated from their families. With Aditya Om now evicted, viewers are eagerly awaiting news of the next mid-week elimination.

