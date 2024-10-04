From a gripping Marathi crime thriller series to a heartwrenching husband’s struggle to save his wife, this week’s OTT releases have a wide range of content to cater to all your moods. This week, dive into these amazing new OTT releases now!

1. Boat

In a world where a dangerous war is taking the lives of many, and everyone is running for their lives, 10 people hailing from different backgrounds get onto a small boat to escape the terror. Their endless journey to reach the safe land leads to many dramatic incidents.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

2. House of Spoils

A chef who is battling with her demons starts a new restaurant. But things go awry when she has to encounter a real demon at her new place.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

3. 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Arun, a school kid, always felt maths was difficult for him. His father is a conductor and his mother is a housewife who failed 10th class. Arun’s teacher and parents want him to become a bright student and try to help him in all possible ways. Can Arun, who always gets a zero, become the hero of the class?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

4. The Simpsons Season 36

It’s Bart’s Birthday but Bart seems unhappy! Why? Find out in the The Simpsons’ 36th season. The family is back again with some of their crazy and comedic episodes.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Balu Gaani Talkies

Balu runs an ancestral theatre in a small village. Recieving less visitors, he airs only adult films. As a result, the theatre gets a bad image in the village and the residents want to shut it down. Balu decides to air Balakrishna’s movie to revive his theatre. However, the sudden death of an old man in his theatre leads to people becoming suspicious of Balu.

OTT platform: Ahaa

6. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Sunny, a young man, craves freedom and a romantic escape with the man of his dreams, but he is afraid of breaking his family’s expectations of getting married to a beautiful lady. However, fate has different plans for him, as he goes to London and comes across Prem Chatterjee. Soon, a beautiful romance blooms between these two leads.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

7. Anandapuram Diaries

Nandhini is a forty-year-old woman who returns to law school after dropping out twice due to personal reasons. Soon after she enters the college, she gets entangled in a rape and murder case. Can she solve the mystery behind the case?

OTT platform: Manorama Max

8. Colours of Love

Avee Sharma, a progressive sex therapist, falls into depression after his two terrible breakups. Trying to find solace, he comes across a psychologist called Rajat. He starts therapy with Rajat and he gets to know about himself more and more. While he is on his healing journey, a call from the past makes things more confusing for him.

OTT platform: Zee5

9. Manvat Murders

Seven women were brutally murdered in Manvat in the year 1972. As this case comes to the notice of local police, Special Crime Branch officer Ramakant Kulkarni tries to solve the dark secrets of these mysterious murders.

OTT platform: Sony Liv

10. The Signature

Arvind and Madhu are a happy old couple hho have been married for 36 years. One day, Madhu falls deathly ill. Aravind ries to save the love of the love by any means possible, leading to a heartwrenching development of the series.

OTT platform: Zee5

11. Aranmanai 4

After his sister’s mysterious death, a man embarks on a relentless quest for the truth, unravelling secrets that unleash chaos and terror in his wake.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

These new OTT releases offer a perfect mix of genres and stories to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for light-hearted comedy, thrilling adventure, or heartfelt drama, there’s something for everyone this week. Don’t miss out on these exciting releases, and don’t forget to comment below and tell us which one was your favourite.

