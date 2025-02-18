This week’s OTT releases are truly a heaven for crime and action lovers. Starting from suspenseful dramas to thriller crime series, there is truly something for everyone to watch! Gear up for the week with these amazing OTT releases!

1. Oops, Ab Kya?

An accident occurs when Roohi attends a medical check-up that lands her in a crossroads where she has to choose between her detective boyfriend or what life has in store for her. Being an official adaptation of Jane the virgin, we can expect the series to deliver quirky romantic comedy scenes while exploring the life of being a mother.

Streaming on: Jiohotstar

Release Date: February 20th

2. Zero Day

Add this conspiracy thriller to your watchlist this week. Zero Day tells the story of how George Mullen, a former president is tasked with finding the culprit behind a devasting cyber attack which took thousands of lives as a result.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: February 20th

3. White Lotus Season Three

Welcome to the idyllic resort chain, White Lotus hotel, where you can find heaven on Earth. People visit this magical place to forget about their problems and transform into an ideal version of themselves. With the helpful staff of the hotel, visitors can be assured to have the best time during their vacation!

Join the guests for the third season of this anthropology series, as they slowly become a part of the hotel’s chaotic whirlpool of mystery, pleasure and unpredictable mess.

Streaming on: Jiohotstar

Release Date: Streaming now

4. Crime Beat

Wanting to escape the swamp of Daily News Office, Abhishek, a small-town crime journalist needs to come up with an engaging story. While venturing for materials for his story, Abhishek’s life starts to unfold in such a manner, he starts to question everything surrounding him- the city, his colleagues and his identity.

What price will he pay to become a renowned reporter, while being on the run from a fugitive gangster?

Streaming on: Zee 5

Release Date: February 21st

5. Daaku Maharaaj

This movie tells the story of Daaku Maharaaj, a dacoit who goes on to become a revered leader fighting for justice. Daaku Maharaaj has to protect the family of his dear ones, while fighting against powerful adversaries.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: February 21st

6. Reacher Season Three

Reacher is an American action crime TV series based on the Jack Reacher books from Lee Child, now in its third season, which adapts the 2003 novel Persuader. Jack infiltrates the world of drug smuggler Zachery Beck to deliver justice and encounters an old friend, adding suspense to the storyline.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 20th

With these action-packed OTT releases, it is safe to assume that your watchlist for this week is covered! Let us know in the comments which of these OTT releases are you most excited for!

